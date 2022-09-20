ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Mark Zuckerberg has lost billions in net worth

By Kelsey Nield
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iZwM_0i3IyXOo00
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Washington. | Nick Wass, Associated Press

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg took a hit to his net worth this year. According to the New York Post , Zuckerberg lost more than half his net worth — a total of $71 billion.

How did Zuckerberg lose so much money?

Zuckerberg’s fortune took a dip from $125 billion to $53.4 billion since the beginning of this year. According to Insider , Meta has had a difficult year since its massive rebrand.

The rebrand of Facebook to Meta, and focus on the “metaverse,” cost $10 billion in investments last year alone, according to the New York Post .

In February, the company reported a decrease in Facebook users, which caused a collapse in stock price, according to Bloomberg .

Another contributor to Meta’s decline and Zuckerberg’s fortune is the brand’s controversy when Frances Haugen leaked documents about research which found that Instagram influenced eating disorders and suicidal thoughts in teenage girls.

Meta social sites have also lost users to TikTok. The video platform has been competition to Meta. The company reported its first revenue decline in history in July.

Meta’s decline in revenue

According to Fortune , in the first three months of this year, Meta lost $2.96 billion.

One factor of this decrease in revenue is Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users determine whether they want apps, such as Facebook, to track online activities to target advertisements, per The New York Times .

Apple’s update provides less data for Facebook to make money from its main source of income, advertising revenue.

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
POTUS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Net Worth#Advertising Revenue#Metaverse#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Meta#Web3#Georgetown University#Associated Press Facebook#The New York Post#Facebook To Meta#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off never-before-seen photos, memorabilia

Jennifer Gwynne, Elon Musk's college sweetheart, is auctioning off never before seen photos and memorabilia of the world's richest man through Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne and Musk began dating in the fall during the 1994-1995 school year when they both lived and worked as resident advisors in the Spruce Street portion of the University of Pennsylvania's Quadrangle dorm complex.
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy