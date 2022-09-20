Read full article on original website
How to Super Jump in Splatoon 3
As a squid kid, you have many more movement options than a normal third-person shooter character does. With Splatoon 3, there are even more ways to get around than ever before with things like the Squid Roll and Squid Surge options to master. However, these moves, plus your normal run and swim abilities, are not exactly meant for long-distance travel. While maps are generally compact in Splatoon 3, there are times when you need to spring across the level as fast as possible.
Splatoon 3’s multilayered grind has me completely hooked
I can’t stop playing Splatoon 3. With 70 hours currently logged, it’s the most I’ve ever played an entry of the series. My hour count has already eclipsed Splatoon 2, a game I thought I was obsessed with at the time. I recognize that I might have a problem here.
GameStop is offering 20% off collectibles, toys, and games
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you’re looking to get some awesome deals on collectibles, toys, and games, there are a few events that take place throughout the year, but nothing concrete. So, you end up spending most of your time pursuing good promotions and offers, rather than shopping them. What’s more, most of the opportunities you do get are piecemeal and show up randomly or across various storefronts, making things even more complicated. But fret not, because GameStop has you covered from now through October 1. You get 20% off select collectibles, toys, and games, both online and in store. If you’ve never browsed GameStop’s collection of items, you’re in for a real treat!
