Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka likely faces one-year suspension for improper relationship, won't resign, per reports

The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Late Wednesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Udoka allegedly had an improper relationship with a staff member, violating team rules. On Thursday morning, ESPN reported that the Celtics would likely elevate assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to head coach on an interim basis. Mazzulla has been informed that he's taking over, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Compares Himself To Tony Allen, Believing Timberwolves Will Struggle Without Him

Patrick Beverley unexpectedly joined the Los Angeles Lakers last month in what will likely remain the team’s only trade of the 2022 offseason. The Lakers have reportedly tried to swap Russell Westbrook for valuable role players throughout the summer. However, their hopes of moving Westbrook before the start of the 2022-23 season are likely over after the Utah Jazz traded L.A.’s main target, Bojan Bogdanovic, to the Detroit Pistons.
