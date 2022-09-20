ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In 10 Suffolk County Communities

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
Mosquito samples collected earlier this month from eight Long Island communities tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials announced. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Alvesgaspar

Mosquito samples collected from 10 Long Island communities tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials announced.

Eight of the 47 mosquito samples collected on Thursday, Sept. 8, and Friday, Sept. 9, tested positive for the virus, which brings the total for the season to 85, the Suffolk County Department of Health announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Health officials said the positive samples from Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 were collected in the following communities:

  • West Babylon
  • Copiague
  • Rocky Point
  • Aquebogue
  • Shelter Island
  • Islip
  • Dix Hills
  • Huntington

The health department also reported that of nine of the 82 mosquito samples collected from Tuesday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Sept. 1.

The health department said those positive samples were collected from:

  • West Babylon (2)
  • Copiague (2)
  • Rocky Point
  • Aquebogue
  • Farmingville
  • Melville
  • Huntington

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

Cases occur in the summer and fall, and most people who are infected don't feel sick, the CDC said.

About one in five people experience symptoms, such as fever.

The CDC recommends using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants to prevent mosquito bites.

