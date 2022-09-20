Read full article on original website
Chicago, Cook County Move From ‘Medium' to ‘Low' COVID Community Level
Following improvements in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, both Chicago and Cook County have shifted from a "medium" to "low" COVID community level status for the first time in months, according to health officials. As of Friday, all Chicago-area counties in Illinois are listed at "low" community level status, a...
