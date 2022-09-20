Read full article on original website
No. 16 Ole Miss Defeats Tulsa 35-27
No. 16 Ole Miss remains undefeated on the season after defeating the Tulsa Hurricane to close out the non-conference slate. Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) put up a total of 462 total yards with 308 yards on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart got the game started with his legs....
No. 16 Ole Miss Plays Host to Tulsa
No. 16 Ole Miss heads into the final non-conference game of the season on Saturday as they play host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a 42-0 victory over Georgia Tech last...
Davion’s Keys
• Focusing solely on the run game to get started will open up a ton of opportunities for the passing game. • Using Dart’s arm more is critical in this game. Going forward, there will be more talented defenses so the run game may not always work. • Because...
Ole Miss Rifle Announces 2022-23 Schedule
Looking to defend its Great America Rifle Conference crown and make its third straight NCAA Championship appearance, Ole Miss rifle officially announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Rebels return six members, including all three counters from last season’s squad that placed fourth at the NCAA Championship...
Ole Miss Football to Retire Ben Williams’ No. 74
Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams’ jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden...
Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, What Sport School Are We?
What comes to mind when you think about Ole Miss sports? I think of the Grove and Saturdays in the Vaught, but I mostly think about weekends full of “Love is Gone” and Dollar Dog days at Swayze. When it comes down to it, I believe that, in...
Game Day Info on Shuttles, Parking, Weather and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the Rebels’ last non-conference game of the season. The Rebels go into the game with a 3-0 record. The kick-off is set for 3 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday...
UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation
More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
Panels to Discuss UM Integration, Media
This fall, a panel of speakers organized by the Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics will discuss the violent 1962 integration of the University of Mississippi. Later, another panel will give three African American women, leaders of major Southern newsrooms, an opportunity to speak on the climate of journalism in America.
Oxford High School Teacher Obtains U.S. Citizenship After Two Decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, OHS Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his U.S. citizenship on Sept. 16. Since moving to the U.S. In 2003 at the request of his father Dr. George Dor, the...
Vehicle Burglaries Leads to Arrest of Oxford Mother, Son
An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday by the Oxford Police Department for allegedly breaking into several vehicles. Zander Wheeler, 18, of Oxford was charged with three counts of auto burglary after OPD received multiple calls in the area of Thacker Road in regard to vehicle burglaries. On Wednesday, his mother, Mary...
WV Woman Arrested for Allegedly Robbing an Oxford Bank
A Water Valley woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbing an Oxford bank. According to the Oxford Police Department, officers responded to a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue for a reported bank robbery. The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers on the...
Oxford Man Charged With False Pretense
The Oxford Police Department took a report of false pretense (bad check) from a business in the 1900 block of University Avenue on July 6. The suspect allegedly refused to pay the business multiple times after being contacted by the business owner. After investigation, Jeremiah Malone, 20, of Oxford was...
Lafayette County Budgets Funds for Animal Shelter/Rescue
Lafayette County has budgeted $300,000 toward a possible animal shelter or as a contribution to work with another established animal rescue organization or local shelter. Supervisor and Board President Mike Roberts said the county is looking at a couple of possible locations for a shelter as well as meeting with and having discussions with animal rescue organizations.
