Employees in three city of Selma departments are no longer on strike, but their bosses said their employees have told them they will do “minimal work for minimal pay.”. Department heads Dr. Denisha Hendricks of parks and recreation, Henry Hicks of public works and Reginald Wells of the cemetery department appeared on WHBB radio and Facebook Live Friday to discuss the reaction of city employee to the current version of the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

SELMA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO