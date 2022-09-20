Read full article on original website
City employees pledge to do “minimum work for minimum pay” as budget deadline nears
Employees in three city of Selma departments are no longer on strike, but their bosses said their employees have told them they will do “minimal work for minimal pay.”. Department heads Dr. Denisha Hendricks of parks and recreation, Henry Hicks of public works and Reginald Wells of the cemetery department appeared on WHBB radio and Facebook Live Friday to discuss the reaction of city employee to the current version of the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Dothan-based Martin Environmental is Selma garbage provider with their purchase of LDI
Selma has a new provider of garbage services. Liberty Disposal Incorporated, commonly referred to as LDI, has been purchased by Dothan-based Martin Environmental Services. Martin Environmental Services comes to the City of Selma with more than 20 years of experience in garbage disposal services and has a 4-star rating for their services, according to a statement from Selma Tax Collector Aaron Roper.
Selma student among others accepted into UA rural health program
A Selma student was among 11 others to be accepted in the University of Alabama's (UA) Rural Health Scholars Program for students who intend to practice medicine in rural areas. “Founded in 1996, the Rural Medical Scholars Program is a national leader in rural medical education,” said Dr. Drake Lavender,...
Three city departments on strike protesting wages in proposed budget
Selma’s cemetery, public works and recreation department employees have gone on strike to protest the budget the Selma City Council has presented to Mayor James Perkins Jr. Close to 65 employees with the city cemetery, recreation and public works departments are refusing to return to work without a raise in wages.
Childhood Obesity Awareness Month Walk is tomorrow
Sowing Seeds of Hope and Perry County Health Coordinator will present Childhood Obesity Awareness Month Walk tomorrow at the courthouse at 9 a.m. Following the walk will be a health fair and COVID vaccine clinic, with a $45 incentive for those who want to get a shot. For more details about the clinic call the Perry County Coordinator at 334-207-5230.
R.B. Hudson 1964 graduates teach today’s scholars civil rights history, how to protest without violence
“I don’t know whether to say we accomplished our goal because we have a long way to go.” These are the words Hernice Mutuka included in her speech to the scholars at R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy on Sept. 16. Scholars Chasity Brown, Markavia Ford, Maleeyah Goings and Kaitlyn...
60 Minute Coffee features Dallas County tax collector, assessor on Monday
The next 60 Minute Coffee will feature Dallas County Tax Collector Tanika Wagner-Neely and Dallas County Tax Assessor Carroll Bonner on Monday, Sept. 26. The topic of the event will be property and tax software update. It will take place at 9 a.m. 60 Minute Coffee is a series held...
6th Annual Shrimp Boil benefits local scouts on Oct. 15
The 6th annual Shrimp Boil benefiting the Selma-Dallas County Crane District of the Tukabathchee Area Council is slated for Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Play Selma Music Hall. “Fundraisers like our Shrimp Boil help to keep scouting strong in our area,” says Boys Scouts District Executive...
Woman sentenced in case of daughter found dead in Marengo County
A woman has been sentenced in the 2019 case of her five-year-old daughter, who was found dead in Marengo County. According to Alabama News Network the woman, Brianna Williams, pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in Jacksonville, FL. Her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, was...
Illness-stricken Meadowview Christian drops sixth game of season on the road
The Meadowview Christian School Trojans dropped their sixth game in 2022 to Southern Prep Academy 47-0 on the road, Friday, Sept 23. Don White, MCS athletic director and head football coach, said, “Caleb Hopkins had a good game” for his Trojans. White said Hopkins had “several good runs from his fullback position.”
Senators come back to take down rival Wilcox Academy Wildcats
After a rough first quarter, trailing the AISA Class A Wilcox Academy Wildcats 21-0, the AISA Class AAA Morgan Academy Senators rebounded to lead 28-24 at the half and go on to victory over an old archrival 48-30 on the road, Friday, Sept. 23. The win improved the Senators to...
Southside beats Keith High 42-20
Southside High Panthers beat across-county rival Keith High Bears 42-20 on Friday night at Keith. Javon Richardson for Keith came out on a mission scoring in the first minutes of the first quarter for the Bears. The Bears put up 8 quick points against the Panthers, but Southside managed to contain the Bears with their defense with Derrick Smith coming up with a big sack.
