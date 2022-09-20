ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Division on Marine Fisheries announces scoping period for striped mullet

By Patricia Smith, N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
 4 days ago

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Division of Marine Fisheries is developing Amendment 2 to the N.C. Striped Mullet Fishery Management Plan (FMP).

The division will hold a public scoping period from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7 to solicit public input on potential management strategies for the upcoming amendment and discuss stakeholder priorities. Scoping is the best opportunity for the public to inform the plan.

The primary management strategy for Amendment 2 is long-term sustainable harvest in the striped mullet fishery. The benchmark stock assessment indicates the resource is overfished and overfishing is occurring. A scoping document outlining assessment results and potential management strategies can be found on the division website under Information on Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2.

Beginning Sept. 26, the public may provide feedback through an online form available on the Information on Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 webpage or submit a written comment through the mail to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Striped Mullet Scoping, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022.

Below are the meeting dates and locations. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. The Oct. 4 meeting at the Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office will also be available by web conference.

Sept. 27 Oct. 4 Oct. 6
Dare County Administration
Building Commissioners Meeting Room
954 Marshall C. Collins Drive Manteo
In-person only 		Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West Morehead City
In-person and virtual
Click here for the link to the virtual meeting. 		Department of Environmental Quality
Wilmington Regional Office
127 Cardinal Drive Wilmington
In-person only

Division staff will give a short presentation and then the public will have the opportunity to provide comments. Following the public comment period, the public is encouraged to discuss subject matter concerns directly with species leads in small groups. Stakeholder comments and concerns will be considered in developing management strategies and management measures in Amendment 2.

