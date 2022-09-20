Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 12 States Risk Losing Some of Their Social Security Checks
Social Security benefits can be taxable on the federal level for many retirees, but the majority of states don’t tax this type of income. There are 12 states that have their own tax on Social Security income, and it’s important for retirees who reside in these states to know about it.
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 5 Places in Florida Where You...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Getting a Part-Time Job in Retirement? Beware This Pitfall
It's a trap you may want to avoid.
Motley Fool
Why You Should Spread Your Retirement Savings Across Multiple Accounts
There are three types of accounts you should know for retirement savings. Having assets in all three allows you to control your taxable income in retirement. You can maximize the potential of all three by being mindful of where you keep certain types of assets. You’re reading a free article...
How to 10x Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger
Focus more on maximizing your work-based earnings and worry less about maximizing your gains from trading stocks.
Motley Fool
5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income
With interest rates rising, savings accounts will deliver more income. Annuities can deliver reliable income for the rest of your life. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
6 Purchases Retirees Almost Never Regret
Retirees typically live on a fixed income, so every purchase must be carefully thought out. After all, the money they spend likely won't be replaced. But some products, services and experiences really...
Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb
Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022
Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...
ValueWalk
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Dividend-paying stocks can help offset price declines in a volatile market. Certain industries, like utilities, are fairly reliable dividend payers. Dividend increases reflect the company’s earnings growth. Dividend payers like Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) provide a way of getting a return even...
ValueWalk
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
Rising interest rates are cutting into new sales and total activity. A correction is already underway in the homebuilders and it may gain momentum after the reports from Lennar and KB Home. It was just a year or so ago that Wall Street pundits were touting a Golden Age for...
ValueWalk
Early Aphria Backer Ups Stake In Private Equity Firm He Left In April
Andrew DeFrancesco left the company abruptly in April. Former SOL Global Investments Corp. (TSE:SOL) CEO Andrew DeFrancesco reported on Sep. 20 that he upped his ownership position in the Toronto-based private equity firm to 19.99% from 12.27%. DeFrancesco bought the shares as part of the founder’s settlement agreement he reached...
Your Next 401(k) Statement Will Show How Far Your Savings Will Actually Go in Retirement
Your next 401(k) statement may look like a scary Halloween prank, but don’t spit out your pumpkin spice latte just yet. Changes are expected to Americans’ retirement plan statements thanks to federal legislation, and one act in particular — the 2019 SECURE Act — will require 401(k) savings to be presented as a monthly income stream in addition to the usual lump sum.
Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?
Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
ValueWalk
Debit Cards: How to Transfer Money From One Card to Another
Debit cards are the cheapest and most convenient option to withdraw or send money compared to traditional banking methods. Many platforms are providing online money transfer services via debit cards. You can use these digital money transfer services to get money off a debit card online. These services are not...
ValueWalk
ESG Criteria Are Starting To Play A Big Part In The Decision-Making Process For Investors
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria are starting to play a big part in the decision-making process for investors. However, ESG themes are becoming more and more changing to identify. Companies have rushed to appeal to the market with promising looking ESG plans only to backtrack on promises. So-called greenwashing...
