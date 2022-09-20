ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU moves a cornerback to safety with a starter unavailable against New Mexico

LSU sophomore safety Major Burns and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari did not play Saturday night against New Mexico. They both wore sweats on the sideline. The reason for Burns’ absence wasn’t known. Burns, who coach Brian Kelly praises for his communication, had made 16 tackles with two pass deflections in the first three games.
LSU vs. New Mexico: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 10 7 14 7 — 38 First quarter. LSU: Armoni Goodwin 5 run at 9:52 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive with excellent field position at the Tigers' 43 after a 25-yard New Mexico punt. Jayden Daniels 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the New Mexico 32. Daniels 10 pass to Josh Williams to the 17. TIGERS 7, LOBOS 0.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
LSU's Kayshon Boutte to miss New Mexico game because of son's birth

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not play against New Mexico on Saturday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Kelly excused Boutte from the game to spend time with his girlfriend, who is expecting their first child. Update: Kayson Boutte's son, Kylan, was born Thursday night. Check back for more details.
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville

The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime

A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High

Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license

What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Stars of the Night for Week 4 in area high school football

It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted, but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy. Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre. The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards...
Lafayette Christian can't regain momentum against Ruston en route to falling 35-20

Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes. And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were on their way to accomplishing that feat as they building a two-touchdown lead.
