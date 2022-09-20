Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
LSU moves a cornerback to safety with a starter unavailable against New Mexico
LSU sophomore safety Major Burns and junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari did not play Saturday night against New Mexico. They both wore sweats on the sideline. The reason for Burns’ absence wasn’t known. Burns, who coach Brian Kelly praises for his communication, had made 16 tackles with two pass deflections in the first three games.
theadvocate.com
LSU vs. New Mexico: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 10 7 14 7 — 38 First quarter. LSU: Armoni Goodwin 5 run at 9:52 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 8 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. KEY PLAYS: LSU starts the drive with excellent field position at the Tigers' 43 after a 25-yard New Mexico punt. Jayden Daniels 13 pass to Malik Nabers to the New Mexico 32. Daniels 10 pass to Josh Williams to the 17. TIGERS 7, LOBOS 0.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: As a new season nears, Kim Mulkey goes from selling to building at LSU
Kim Mulkey spent the offseason working hard to promote her women’s basketball program. Recruiting. Speaking engagements. Asking folks as she was being wheeled into a medical procedure whether they had bought their women’s basketball tickets. Yes. Really. “I’m going to get my colonoscopy and I’m going down the...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
theadvocate.com
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.
Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kayshon Boutte to miss New Mexico game because of son's birth
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will not play against New Mexico on Saturday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. Kelly excused Boutte from the game to spend time with his girlfriend, who is expecting their first child. Update: Kayson Boutte's son, Kylan, was born Thursday night. Check back for more details.
theadvocate.com
Westgate does damage in every area of game in rout of St. Martinville
The No. 1-ranked Westgate Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the St. Martinville Tigers 55-20 on Friday night. Westgate showed off its versatile rushing attack against the SMSH Tigers, rushing for 312 yards with three different players scoring rushing touchdowns. Tavais Gordon ran for two scores and...
theadvocate.com
Northside High, McKinley fight leads to game being canceled in the second quarter
Northside High and McKinley football programs are waiting to hear from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for possible discipline after their nondistrict football game was canceled because of a fight between the two teams on Friday in Baton Rouge. Northside was trailing McKinley 6-0 with 11:15 remaining in the...
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside fight may lead to sanctions, but LHSAA says it will take its time
The LHSAA won’t make a rush to judgment on potential sanctions for the Northside and McKinley football teams after a large fight that ended their Friday night game, LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders said. Sanders, who coordinates officials for the LHSAA, said it is “a little premature” to...
theadvocate.com
Fight ends McKinley High School's homecoming game before halftime
A fight during the Northside-McKinley football game in Baton Rouge Friday night forced the contest to be suspended, ending McKinley's homecoming game in the first half. Video footage from TV station WBRZ shows the moment in the second quarter when players left the bench to join the altercation. Players were seen pushing each other; one threw a helmet.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana High continues domination of series with blowout of Lafayette High
Acadiana’s 15-year streak of wins over Lafayette High continued Thursday night in a 55-6 rout. The Wreckin’ Rams got the scoring started early with a hook-and-lateral on the first play from scrimmage that Keven Williams took 80 yards for a touchdown. Williams also added a 38-yard rushing touchdown. Acadiana got a 69-yard touchdown catch from Russell Babineaux and a 59-yard touchdown from Ezekiel Hypolite.
theadvocate.com
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 4 in area high school football
It wasn’t so much about the raw numbers the Rebels’ quarterback posted, but being virtually error-free at Notre Dame while throwing for 310 yards and four scores isn’t easy. Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre. The Panthers’ running back had a night he won’t soon forget, exploding for 317 yards...
theadvocate.com
How Woodlawn and LSU pledge Rickie Collins rallied from 20 points down vs. E.D. White
Woodlawn trailed by 20 points and was mired in turnovers late in the first half. But with quarterback Rickie Collins, many good things are possible. The LSU commitment and his Panther teammates proved that by rallying and then holding on for a 29-26 victory over the E.D. White on Friday night at at Woodlawn.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
theadvocate.com
The Plaquemine-Istrouma battle of unbeatens took an unexpected turn Friday night
The battle of District 6-4A unbeatens got out of hand quickly Friday night at Istrouma. Plaquemine put up points the first four times it touched the ball, and the Green Devils rolled to a surprisingly easy 50-0 win at Istrouma. Plaquemine (4-0, 3-0) had just 213 yards of offense, but...
theadvocate.com
Teurlings delivers knockout punches early, late in historic road win over Notre Dame
CROWLEY — For the Teurlings Catholic Rebels, it was the kind of joy they haven’t experienced in 26 years. For senior wide receiver Hayden Vice it will go down as a hard-to-top thrilling high school moment. With his Rebels backed up to their 1 in the final minute...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Christian can't regain momentum against Ruston en route to falling 35-20
Entering Week 4 of the high school football season, Lafayette Christian football coach Trev Faulk is still waiting to see his Knights play well for a full 48 minutes. And through the first 22 minutes of the first half against Ruston on Friday, it appeared the Knights were on their way to accomplishing that feat as they building a two-touchdown lead.
theadvocate.com
Tylan Johnson paces Madison Prep to easy victory over Parkview Baptist
Tylan Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Madison Prep opened play in District 6-3A Thursday night with a 26-7 win at Parkview Baptist. Madison Prep (2-2, 1-0) came in looking to redeem itself after a 31-point loss to Scotlandville last week. The Chargers did just that.
theadvocate.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
