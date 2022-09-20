Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO