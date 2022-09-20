Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Rock Springs resident becomes Wyoming ‘Ultimate Angler’ after landing 10 trophy-sized fish species
CASPER, Wyo. — A Rock Springs resident has joined the ranks of Wyoming’s “Ultimate Anglers” after landing trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. Garrett Isaacson recently became an “Ultimate Angler” after two and a half years of effort pursuing the title, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday.
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
oilcity.news
Gusts up to 65 mph could blow down trees, power lines in SE Wyoming as strong fall winds arrive
CASPER, Wyo. — Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines in southeast Wyoming on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. “Widespread power outages are expected,” the NWS in Cheyenne said. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”. Wind gusts up to...
Comments / 0