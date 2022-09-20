Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
AGC/VT receives second national award
Vermont Business Magazine It’s been a good 12 months for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont. A year ago, the Montpelier-based construction trade association was named the best AGC in the nation for its size. Last week they were named the fastest growing. They also specialize in Burgers and Brews.
vermontbiz.com
This is a boom time for construction in Vermont
As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
Dolan, Erbe and Lucia join Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund
The Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund(link is external), a nonprofit organization focused on sustainable economic development, has announced three new hires: Kelly Dolan, as Farm to Plate network manager; Esther Erbe, as office manager and events coordinator; and Sydney Lucia, as grant and fund development manager. In her new position, Dolan...
vermontbiz.com
Make-A-Wish Vermont board elects new chair, four new members
Make-A-Wish Vermont(link is external) has elected Christian Kuzia, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Burlington Harbor, as chair of its board of directors for a two-year term, and appointed four new board members. Kuzia has served on the Make-A-Wish board for the past two years and is an active member...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
'Manufacturing Rocks!' MFG Day/Month events are right around the corner
Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center Join VMEC for a panel discussion with the State of Vermont Departments of Economic Development and Labor, Vermont State Colleges Workforce Division and VT manufacturing leaders to discuss the current and future states of manufacturing in the Green Mountain State. See the Manufacturing Day/Month events below.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont State University cuts 2023-2024 tuition 15%
Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees approves new base tuition for Vermonters of $9,999. Vermont Business Magazine The Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System at this week’s board meeting unanimously approved a base tuition for Vermonters enrolling at Vermont State University of $9,999 per year in undergraduate programs, commencing with the launch of the new university on July 1, 2023.
vermontbiz.com
Stowe Electric names new general manager
Jackie Pratt, director of advocacy and customer experience at Shrewsbury Electric and Cable Operations in Massachusetts, has been named general manager of the Stowe Electric Department(link is external), effective Oct 17. She will succeed Ellen Burt, who has led the department for the past 18 years. Pratt is a graduate...
vermontbiz.com
Neurodegenerative diseases, clean energy from nuclear fusion, and cannabis impairment on tap for St Mike's seminar series
Vermont Business Magazine Faculty members and students at Saint Michael’s College will present their groundbreaking research throughout the fall semester on topics that address some of the biggest challenges facing our world today. . The series, called “Saint Michael’s College presents: Solutions for Social Impact,” will include three seminar-style...
RELATED PEOPLE
vermontbiz.com
BSD releases BHS/BTC 2025 concept video and updated tax estimates
Community to Vote on Bond During November Election. Vermont Business Magazine Want to see what a modern high school and technical center in Burlington could look like? Burlington School District (BSD) released the most recent drawings, floor plans, and a “fly through” video of the school at a Town Hall on Wednesday, September 21st. The video gives a glimpse of the building, which is being designed to be open, sustainable, flexible, accessible, and vibrant. The numbers are based on the passage of a $165 million bond vote in November.
vermontbiz.com
VDH: COVID cases and hospital stays up, 4 deaths in September
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Department of Health reported September 21 that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased but are still considered "Low." Total cases for the week increased by 31% to 581. Hospitalizations increased by 2 to 39 and have been edging up over the last three weeks (from 30).
vermontbiz.com
2022 Killington Cup tickets available October 6 at 10 am
Killington Cup Tickets Benefit the Killington World Cup Foundation. The KWCF partnership has raised almost two million dollars in incremental resources to the winter sports infrastructure and engaged over 10,000 participants in grantee’s programs. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s Killington Resort(link is external), the largest ski and snowboard destination in Eastern North...
vermontbiz.com
Autopsy completed following fatal Belvidere shooting
BELVIDERE, Vermont (Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022) Vermont State Police An autopsy was completed Thursday on Mark P. Benjamin, 42, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the neck, and the manner of death is a homicide.
Comments / 0