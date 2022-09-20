Community to Vote on Bond During November Election. Vermont Business Magazine Want to see what a modern high school and technical center in Burlington could look like? Burlington School District (BSD) released the most recent drawings, floor plans, and a “fly through” video of the school at a Town Hall on Wednesday, September 21st. The video gives a glimpse of the building, which is being designed to be open, sustainable, flexible, accessible, and vibrant. The numbers are based on the passage of a $165 million bond vote in November.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO