Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Good Samaritan speaks out after rescuing Hawaii Island teen from alleged abductor
Bridge Hartman was at the right place, at the right time.
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?
Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
