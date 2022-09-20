ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument leads to fatal alleged hit and run

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a single-vehicle collision where an Ocean View man died in Kaʻū. The 59-year-old victim was identified as Elias Anaya Padilla. Police said the incident happened on Monday in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane. […]
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
Volcano Watch: Where’s That Lava Headed and When Will it Get There?

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. This week’s article was written by Postdoctoral Researcher David Hyman. When lava flows break out on the flanks of Kīlauea or Mauna Loa, Hawaiʻi residents and emergency management agencies...
