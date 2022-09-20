Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Group of high school students sing the N-word on crowded Washington DC train
Troubling video shows a group of American high school students singing a racial slur on a crowded train in Washington DC.The teenagers were singing along to the song “Freestyle”, by rapper Lil Baby, and singing the N-word before someone is heard shouting “Yo, yo” and they erupt into laughter.Some of the youths can be seen wearing tops from Landon - a private, college preparatory school for boys in Bethesda, Maryland.Another video shows the group hitting the Metro car as they yell “F*** Gonzaga” - in reference to a rival private college preparatory high school.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kenan Thompson reunites with his ‘Good Burger’ co-star Kel Mitchell at the EmmysArcheologists in Georgia discover 1.8-million-year old toothRepublic confirm they will carry out more protests against royals following arrests
Leader of Christian faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett admitted driving women to tears in leaked video
A religious leader at a secretive Christian faith group linked to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett seemingly admitted that the church’s teachings about gender made women cry. In a leaked video obtained by The Guardian, Dorothy Ranaghan — the wife of People of Praise founder Kevin Ranaghan — recounts how women who first joined People of Praise in the 1970s wore sunglasses to hide their tears when they heard teachings about “hardships and the role of men and women.”“Some of the women – who are still in my women’s group, as a matter of fact – were wearing...
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ
Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why actress Gina Torres didn’t identify as Black
Gina Torres admits that she has “felt trapped” as an Afro-Latina actress who has almost exclusively played Black roles for the balance of her career. Torres, who made her Hollywood debut with 1992’s Unnatural Pursuits, said that she has been uncomfortable in many of the roles she played.
Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign
Pine-Richland School District said it's investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student." The post Another White Student Is In Trouble For Another ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign appeared first on NewsOne.
Air Force vet, 56, unwittingly buys Virginia home that was built on site of plantation where HIS ancestors were slaves throughout mid 1800s
An Air Force veteran has discovered that a home he bought in Virginia two years ago with his family used to be a plantation site where his ancestors were enslaved in the 19th century. Fred Miller, 56, purchased the 10.5-acre property, known as Sharswood in the 1800s, for more than...
'I Am Racist': Patrons Harass Black Woman For Visiting A 'White Place'
Patrons at a Georgia bar admitted to being racist and harassed a Black woman for visiting their 'white place,' a now-viral video shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
Opinion: People Who Fly the Confederate Flag Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
'The Woman King' tells the story of the Agojie. But in real life, the fierce women warriors played a controversial role in the translatlantic slave trade.
The Agojie were fierce women warriors in the ancient Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa. They were national heroes and symbols of female power, but also helped the rise of the 18th century slave trade. Their complicated legacy has been the subject of debate around the film "The Woman King."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Critics Boycott ‘The Woman King’ After Some Accuse The Film Of Whitewashing History
Viola Davis’ highly anticipated film The Woman King premiered over the weekend, but while some fans praised the actress for her stellar on-screen performance, a few critics lit into the film for whitewashing the history behind some of the characters depicted in the action-packed flick. The historical film, which...
Black woman harassed by racists at a Georgia bar (video)
A video has gone viral of a Black woman being harassed at a bar in Georgia called Cantrell’s Hiram Station. The woman recorded the altercation between her and three White people, and it started with someone telling her that she needed to leave the establishment. “I’m going to sit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sailors who hauled Queen’s coffin reveal they were overwhelmed with pride and sadness
AWE-INSPIRING sailors who hauled the Queen’s coffin by hand have revealed how they were overwhelmed by pride, joy and sadness after performing their historic duty. Sailors sobbed, cheered and hugged each other — out of public view — when commanders gave the final order to “down drags”, which meant their duty was done.
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War
Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
Ghana and Other African Nations Who Enslaved and Sold Blacks to Europeans to Formally Apologize
A cultural assemblage is set to converge on Kansas City, as the vision of The United Nations Decade of People of African Descent realizes a significant event, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. “It’s time to say what needs to be said to all African Diaspora and we must have the conversation...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1