Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
capecod.com
Car crashes into tree in Wellfleet
WELLFLEET – A car struck a tree in Wellfleet sometime after 5 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Commercial Street near Railroad Avenue. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were believed to serious but not life-threatening. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by...
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
capecod.com
Investigation underway after body found on Brewster beach
BREWSTER – Brewster Police called for State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office to investigate after a body was discovered on a beach in Brewster Saturday morning. The incident happened behind the Ocean’s Edge complex. No other details were immediately available. CWN...
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
nbcboston.com
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
capecod.com
Gas main break reported in Chatham
CHATHAM – Firefighters were called to a natural gas main break in Chatham sometime before 10:30 AM Saturday. The break was reported on Doane Road off Old Harbor Road (Route 28). Fire crews evacuated houses in the area until National Grid could arrive to shut off the gas. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Man rescued after boat capsizes on pond in Eastham
EASTHAM – A man was rescued after his boat capsized on Great Pond in Eastham shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. An Eastham firefighter used a rescue board to reach the victim who was wearing a flotation device and was swimming to shore. Other firefighters launched a rescue boat to retrieve the victim who was evaluated once back on shore. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner
There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
whdh.com
A ‘Crime’ of Passion: Whitman police officers help with one couple’s unforgettable proposal
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Whitman responded to a special kind of call this month: help a man set up an unforgettable proposal with a prank so good, it almost looks criminal. Officers were asked by a friend of the department to assist a man, Wayne Morse, in his...
WCVB
This garden helps Massachusetts veterans heal, connect, and get back to nature
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2018, a local military family started theVeterans Garden in West Bridgewater – a place for beterans and military families to gather, connect and heal. A local veteran donated land and others help however they can. Veterans and their families can grow produce and flowers for themselves, but they’re also giving back: extra produce is shared with the Veterans’ Kitchen in Fall River.
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
country1025.com
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
