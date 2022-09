(SACRAMENTO) — November was always a busy time for the Franco family of Colusa. Youngest son, Isaac, was turning 2 in a few weeks. It was also the anniversary of Grandpa’s death and the Francos had a cousin’s birthday party to attend. Lots on the calendar … and something that wasn’t: another doctor visit to try and find out what was going on with Isaac.

