wcyb.com
Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar
A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
supertalk929.com
Washington County grand jury indicts man for murder in December death of three-month-old infant
Johnson City police arrested a suspect Thursday and have charged him with the death of a baby. The report issued Friday afternoon said Harley Bunting is awaiting arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following the investigation into the death of a three-month-old infant in December. Bunting...
Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive
A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the...
Kingsport Times-News
Boswell asks for new attorney; expert testifies child died of asphyxia
BLOUNTVILLE — A judge ruled on Friday that Megan Boswell could not replace her current defense attorney, and a medical expert told the court that Boswell’s 15-month-old child, Evelyn, died of asphyxia and was found upside down in a trash can. Boswell, charged with murder in the death...
elizabethton.com
Carter County man charged with trapping girlfriend, burning her with blowtorch
A Carter County man has been charged with burning his girlfriend with a blowtorch and trapping her inside their home. Deputies responding to a domestic violence call on Tuesday found a woman near the 130 block of Elizabeth Ann Drive. The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Thomas Neal Williams, had been abusing her over several months and had held her “against her will to leave the residence by using objects to barricade the front door.”
FOX Carolina
Deputies need help to identify man in photo after reported theft
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a man after a reported breaking and entering and larceny. According to deputies, on September 2 a resident on Mack Noblitt Road in Old Fort reported an incident. If anyone has...
wcyb.com
Person of interest arrested in Carter County death investigation
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A person of interest has been arrested following the death of a woman last month, according to the Carter County Sheriff's Office. Brandon Carrier was wanted in connection with the death of his wife, Shannon Isaacs, police said. She was reported missing on August 23. It is believed her remains were found that day inside a burned vehicle outside a residence on Dry Branch Road in Elizabethton.
Judge denies Megan Boswell’s request for different attorney
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, attempted to part ways with her public-appointed defense attorney Brad Sproles during a court hearing on Friday, Sept. 23. A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom when Boswell told Judge James Goodwin the request came due to […]
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Person
A press release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos age 32. Amos was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was last seen in the Banner section of Coeburn. A missing person report has been filed with this agency. If you have any information on Mr. Amos Please contact Wise County Central Dispatch at (276) 328-3756.
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
WTVCFOX
Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan was called by the state to testify, and believes that Evelyn died by asphyxia with 4 different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was upside down in a trash can and suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil.
supertalk929.com
Gunfire at local nightspot under investigation
Investigators continue to search for suspects involved in an altercation at a Bulls Gap nightspot that included gunfire. A report from the Mosheim Police Department says officers were called to The Gap Bar and Grill on Sept. 17 just after 3:30 a.m. after a fight ensued involving three females and two males inside the establishment.
Kingsport Times-News
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
KINGSPORT — A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools, and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
Police: Tennessee man shoots himself in hand, lies that someone else shot him
KINGSPORT, T.N. (WJHL) — An incident on Monday that prompted several Tennessee school lockdowns stemmed from a man’s false report that someone had shot him and fled the scene, police say. Kingsport, Tennessee, authorities say when they arrived at 1:15 p.m. to the Cypress Street and Ash Street intersection, officers found two people — a […]
supertalk929.com
Man Shoots Self And Another Accidentally, Lies To Police, Forcing School Lockdown
Six Kingsport City Schools went into lockdown on Monday after a man accidentally shot himself and another suspect, then lied to police that someone else had shot them. When police arrived at the Ash and Elm Street location near the Fort Henry Mall, they found the two suspects with non life threatening injuries after one of the suspects shot himself in the hand with the bullet also striking the other suspect as well. Six Kingsport schools near the Fort Henry Mall location were placed in lockdown for nearly an hour while police conducted an initial investigation, which is still ongoing with charges pending.
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
KPD: School lockdowns lifted after possible nearby shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A possible shooting incident near the intersection of Cypress and Ash streets closed six Kingsport City Schools (KCS) properties on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to KCS and Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officials. Leaders revealed that the incident, which was reported at 1:15 p.m., did not occur at […]
wvlt.tv
Endangered child found safe, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found an endangered child that went missing out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency. Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt...
