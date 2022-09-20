Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury against Bills [UPDATED]
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He was removed from the game. Tagovailoa had an incredible start to the regular season, throwing six touchdowns in his first two games with a new receiving corps. In a Week 3 matchup with the Bills, Tagovailoa had a chance to show out in arguably the best matchup of the early games.
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Packers Week 3 inactives: Christian Watson out vs. Buccaneers
Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is inactive for the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Green Bay Packers‘ offense faces their toughest test of the season up against an excellent Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense, and they will now be without one of their key players.
Packers: Randall Cobb likely to play, Christian Watson likely out
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly to be without wide receiver Christian Watson in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The focus has been on the wide receivers ahead of the Green Bay Packers‘ road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week. Both teams are hit with injuries at the position.
49ers vs. Broncos Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
The NFL Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an interconference showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. If you want the odds and best bet for the game, check our betting preview here. If you want a few prop bets to wager on, we have that covered for you as well. We even have anytime touchdown picks for you.
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Andy Reid breaks up Patrick Mahomes’ debate with Eric Bieniemy
At the conclusion of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing and had to be separated by head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are having issues in this game, such as in special teams and Patrick...
NFL injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and more
The NFL injury report is always filled with some of the game’s best stars, leaving fans and fantasy football managers
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
