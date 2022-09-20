ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Migrant mom in NYC was despondent before suicide, friend says

By Desheania Andrews, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
 4 days ago

The despondent migrant mom who committed suicide at a Queens homeless shelter “felt like she was alone,” a friend said Tuesday.

The pal — speaking outside the Hollis Family Shelter, where the 32-year-old mother of two hanged herself from a shower rod with an electrical cord — said, “There are people who kind of get depression.

“She felt like she was alone,” the man said.

The friend, who said he knew the woman from back in Colombia, showed up at the shelter with her 15-year-old son.

“I’ve been here for five months,” the stricken boy said. “The truth, is I don’t want to speak.”

The friend said the teen would be staying with friends. It’s unclear where his 7-year-old sister is.

The dead woman had lived in the shelter since May with her teenage son and young daughter. Her husband never made it across the border with them despite repeated attempts, NBC 4 reported.

The children’s father was seeking help to come to the US to bury his wife and bring his kids back to Colombia, Univision reported.

“You always saw her alone with her two children, in the park or sitting here, sitting with her two children,” a female friend told the television station.

The friend also said the mother never seemed sad, noting “another girl who knew her said she always talked, would say hello, how are you.”

The friend of the migrant mother who committed suicide at Hollis Family Shelter in Queens said she “felt like she was alone.”
Matthew McDermott

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that the city has launched an investigation into the woman’s passing , saying all deaths in city facilities are routinely probed.

The woman’s body was found by a staffer at the facility around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement sources said.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the city launched an investigation into the woman's death.
Gregory P. Mango
The deceased mother had lived in the Hollis Family shelter since May with her teenage son and young daughter.
J.C. Rice

Adams says her children “are in the hands of the proper care they need.”

Additional reporting by Larry Celona

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

