CBS 46

Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
ROSWELL, GA
CBS 46

Police searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at Fulton County court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Fulton County courthouse on Thursday. According to officials, the man is described as being a Black male, who is around 5-feet-5 inches tall and has a muscular build. He was seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top with a short haircut.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -Union City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Friday at 520 p.m. after getting off the school bus near Autumn Hills Apartments at 4483 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. According to police, Anna Early was walking home but told...
UNION CITY, GA
CBS 46

Union City woman with medical issues reported missing

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Union City need extra assistance in searching for a 63-year-old woman reported missing since early Saturday afternoon. According to officials, Carol Ivey was last seen walking North of SR-14 from the Wells Springs Adult Care Center around 2 p.m. Ivey is described as...
UNION CITY, GA
#Apd#Murder#Atlanta Police#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
CBS 46

Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Creative Living Expert, Mother Of Two And Tv Host Lynn Lilly Talks About Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event. For more information visit: www.walmart.com. Sponsored By: Walmart.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb church a total loss after overnight fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church went up in flames early Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, fire crews were called out to battle a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located at 3283 Columbia Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 1:30 a.m. Officials say the church is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

National Mushroom Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Food & Lifestyle expert Carolina Tarazona celebrates National Mushroom Month & Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information visit: MUSHROOMCOUNCIL.COM and CACIQUEFOODS.COM. Sponsored By: PARKER’S PLATE.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Pedestrian critical after being hit by a car on SR 120 in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that the pedestrian is in critical condition at the hospital. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene. The intersection has reopened. Police continue...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

2 homes damaged after fire spread to neighbor’s home in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The cause of a fire that burned two homes Friday morning in northeast Atlanta is under investigation. Atlanta Fire Rescue says its fire crews responded to the fire on the 200 block of Martha Avenue around 5:25 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from two neighboring homes. One car was also engulfed in flames.
ATLANTA, GA

