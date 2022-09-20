Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
From Summer to Fall, Acworth's Farmers Market and Other Downtown Attractions Change with the SeasonsDeanLandAcworth, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
CBS 46
3rd suspect arrested for July murder of football coach in Peachtree Corners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A third person has been arrested in connection to the death of Bradley Coleman outside of a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners in July. 20-year-old Josiah Hughley from Lithonia was arrested in Atlanta by US Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit on Sept. 22.
CBS 46
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a DeKalb tire shop employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 15 years to run after he was convicted of murdering a tire shop employee in February 2021. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, Lashon Grace was charged will...
CBS 46
Police searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at Fulton County court
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Fulton County courthouse on Thursday. According to officials, the man is described as being a Black male, who is around 5-feet-5 inches tall and has a muscular build. He was seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top with a short haircut.
CBS 46
Union City police looking for missing 12-year-old
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -Union City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old they say was last seen Friday at 520 p.m. after getting off the school bus near Autumn Hills Apartments at 4483 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. According to police, Anna Early was walking home but told...
CBS 46
Union City woman with medical issues reported missing
UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Union City need extra assistance in searching for a 63-year-old woman reported missing since early Saturday afternoon. According to officials, Carol Ivey was last seen walking North of SR-14 from the Wells Springs Adult Care Center around 2 p.m. Ivey is described as...
CBS 46
2 teen brothers identified after deadly house fire in Paulding County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers -- ages 17 and 13 -- are dead after a fire in their home on Baskin Road in Paulding County. The fire was reported at approximately 3:18 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, the house was 50% engulfed in flames. “We went to the...
CBS 46
Coweta County man used a belt as a tourniquet to save a man after car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Coweta County man is being hailed as a hero after saving a man by using his belt as a tourniquet to stop a car crash victim from bleeding out. Michael Stuart is being honored for his life-saving efforts. The victim lost his leg but survived.
CBS 46
Community rallies for the family of two teens who died in Paulding County fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of the devastating loss of two teenage boys in a Paulding County house fire, a community has rallied together to help support the family. On Friday afternoon, two teenagers died after a massive fire at their home on Baskin Road in Paulding County.
CBS 46
Autistic high school student jailed following fight, parents want answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parents of 17-year-old Marquise Baccus are distraught. They said their autistic son got into a fight with another student at Riverdale High on Wednesday after being bullied on a school bus. “By him being autistic he’s an introvert so he doesn’t go anywhere or bother...
CBS 46
Morehouse College students demand extra security after 30 cars were broken into
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Students at Morehouse College are demanding answers after dozens of vehicles were broken into overnight. Windows were smashed and valuables were stolen. More than 30 cars were targeted inside a fenced-in campus parking lot on Webster Street. Students say the gate doesn’t lock and hasn’t in years.
CBS 46
Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Creative Living Expert, Mother Of Two And Tv Host Lynn Lilly Talks About Walmart’s Bi-Annual Baby Month Event. For more information visit: www.walmart.com. Sponsored By: Walmart.
CBS 46
DeKalb church a total loss after overnight fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church went up in flames early Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, fire crews were called out to battle a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located at 3283 Columbia Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 1:30 a.m. Officials say the church is...
CBS 46
National Mushroom Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Food & Lifestyle expert Carolina Tarazona celebrates National Mushroom Month & Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information visit: MUSHROOMCOUNCIL.COM and CACIQUEFOODS.COM. Sponsored By: PARKER’S PLATE.
CBS 46
Homecoming attendees to see extra security after Brookwood High shooting threat
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a student left a disturbing threat on a bathroom wall at Brookwood High School on Monday, officials announced that extra safety precautions are being made at the school ahead of this weekend’s Homecoming festivities. Worried parents at Brookwood High School pulled their kids out...
CBS 46
Pedestrian critical after being hit by a car on SR 120 in Cobb County
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Cobb County. The Georgia Department of Transportation is reporting that the pedestrian is in critical condition at the hospital. They say the vehicle involved remained at the scene. The intersection has reopened. Police continue...
CBS 46
City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away. ‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away. Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ben and Jerry's flavor promotes black voter turnout. Two teenagers,...
CBS 46
2 homes damaged after fire spread to neighbor’s home in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The cause of a fire that burned two homes Friday morning in northeast Atlanta is under investigation. Atlanta Fire Rescue says its fire crews responded to the fire on the 200 block of Martha Avenue around 5:25 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from two neighboring homes. One car was also engulfed in flames.
CBS 46
DeKalb couple say neighbor’s abandoned pool a breeding ground for mosquitoes
DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46) - An elderly couple in DeKalb County claim the abandoned pool next to their home is a mosquito breeding ground. Jeannette Baker and her husband, Willie, have lived at their home, located at the corner of Bouldercrest Road and Town Country Drive, since 1971. However, recently they haven’t been able to enjoy their backyard.
