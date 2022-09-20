ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Fulton County courthouse on Thursday. According to officials, the man is described as being a Black male, who is around 5-feet-5 inches tall and has a muscular build. He was seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black tank top with a short haircut.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO