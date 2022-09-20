ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TULA’s Collab With Magnolia Bakery Is the Most Delicious Drop of the Year

By Daisy Maldonado
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218QwH_0i3IuTIQ00
Scouted/The Daily Beast/TULA.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You know how Hailey Bieber coined the term ‘glazed donut skin’ to describe that irresistible glow? Take this as my official statement that glazed donut skin is out and delicious ‘banana pudding skin' is in. But not just any plain old banana pudding, I’m talking about the legendary Magnolia Bakery banana pudding. Hear me out: I get that the idea of banana pudding on your face might not sound so appealing at first, but TULA’s recent partnership with Magnolia birthed a new limited-edition product I couldn’t be more obsessed with: a Banana Pudding Cleansing Body Exfoliator.

Magnolia Bakery reminds me of when I first moved to the city as a New York University college student years ago. I first visited the iconic bakery with my mom before moving here and their banana pudding became my comfort food of choice whenever I missed home. It also became the sweet treat reward for when I aced a test or got the internship I wanted. TLDR: Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding is famous for a reason; it reaps an imitable sense of homemade love in a jar. So, you can imagine why I am so obsessed with this TULA collab .

Tula x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Exfoliating Body Wash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFaqp_0i3IuTIQ00

No longer do we have to trek to the bakery (or contemplate ordering for delivery for non-New-Yorkers) to get our fix. Sure, you’re not exactly able to eat the body wash , but you are able to indulge in the ultimate cleansing ritual, leaving you with a seriously delicious feeling once you’re done. Yes, you’ll basically transform into a yummy, mouth-watering snack (or dessert) upon use.

Buy Tula x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Exfoliating Body Wash at Tula, $36

The multi-tasking body cleanser and exfoliator comes with a delectable scent that combines the skin-soothing properties of TULA’s best-selling body wash with the lingering aroma of the infamous desert. It’s also infused with lemon peel and banana to help buff and exfoliate your skin, and a blend of AHAs (glycolic, malic, and lactic acids) that help improve skin texture and brightness. It’s recommended that you use it three to four times a week in the bath or shower to help restore your skin’s natural softness and suppleness.

At just $36, this skin-smoothing body wash is undoubtedly worth adding to your routine—especially for those of us with a sweet tooth. It brings a whole other meaning to “treat yourself.” Just please promise me you won’t actually eat it... because you will be tempted!

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more beauty deals, including Sephora coupons , Ulta coupons , Nordstrom coupons , and Macy’s coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say Their Lashes Have ‘Doubled in Length’ With This Top-Rated Serum—& It’s on Sale For 12 More Hours

If you, like me, shutter every time a single lash gets wiped away when you’re itching your eyes, you’re probably somebody who has also tried out several eyelash growth serums on the market. I mean, it seems like the time it takes for a lost lash to grow back is an eternity. What else am I supposed to do during the time in between?! Now, there are a bunch of different lash serums you can opt for, but there actually aren’t too many completely vegan and hormone-free concoctions out there. Enter Vegamour’s vegaLASH Volumizing Serum. It’s made with plant actives that,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
In Style

Nail Slugging Is the Secret to Healthy, Strong Nails

Beauty trends come and go, but there's one that's stood the test of time: slugging. Slugging has made its way to our skin, hair, body — and now, nails. But it makes sense, seeing as few things can be as irritating as having dry, chapped cuticles and nails, which can both be painful and lead to nail breakage.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists

It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
SKIN CARE
TheDailyBeast

Caraway’s Mini Cookware Sets Are Perfect for Pint-Sized Kitchens

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.When you’re cooking in a shoebox apartment, college dorm or just a kitchen too small for your own chef-like ambitions, it can be tough to really whip up the meal of your dreams. This is especially true if you are constantly stumbling over your own cookware. With pots and pans too big for your stovetop and cabinet space, the desire to actually cook the meals you want drastically goes down. Caraway has been working on the solution with their new Mini Duos. Instead of...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Footwear News

Marilyn Monroe’s Red Crystal Pumps Inspired Maximilian Davis’ Debut Collection at Ferragamo

For his debut collection at Salvatore Ferragamo, creative director Maxmilian Davis tapped into one of the brand’s most enduring inspirations: Hollywood. More specifically, the 27-year-old rising star, who was tapped to take the reins of the heritage label in March, zeroed in on one of Mr. Ferragamo’s most iconic designs — the red crystal ‘Marilyn’ pumps the founder designed for Marilyn Monroe in 1959. “I wanted to pay tribute to Salvatore’s start by bringing in the culture of Hollywood – but new Hollywood,” the designer wrote in his show notes. Red was one of the primary colors in Davis’ collection, which was shown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Augustinus Bader Just Launched A Lash & Brow Serum

If you ask me, lash serums are having a capital-M moment. Brands like Grande Cosmetics and Revitalash have been doing this for a moment, but then you’ve got newcomers like The Ordinary who are turning the category on its head. Another brand that’s sure to shake things up is Augustinus Bader, the hyper-luxe, biomedical professor-founded brand that harnesses cutting-edge science to power potent anti-aging skin- and hair care formulas. The brand’s latest innovation? The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, which launches today.
MAKEUP
Simplemost

Get Trendy Nails At Home With These 6 Traditional And Gel Nail Kits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Manicured nails are having a moment. Polished nails are like their own fashion accessory...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy#Food Drink Deals#Caffeine#New York University
StyleCaster

The Retinol Alternative Cream That’s Already Sold Out 5 Times Is Finally Back In Stock

If you have pretty sensitive skin, you may have avoided using retinoids in your regimen out of fear of stressing out your complexion. But that’s where retinol alternatives are all the rage; they bring similar anti-aging benefits without irritation, peeling or redness. Whether you’re trying to find a loophole around the possible side effects of retinol, or are simply new to the usage of potent ingredients, products like Three Ships Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream can be an effective resort.  In fact, the skin-perfecting cream has already sold out five times for its fast-acting capabilities—luckily, for existing fans and...
SKIN CARE
In Style

My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers

My mom and I have always shared an obsession with beauty products. At a young age, she taught me everything, from the importance of washing my face to how to paint my nails to what lipstick shades work with my complexion. That's why it's no surprise that she looks way younger than she actually is — she's in her 60s, but there's not a fine line or wrinkle on her face. Obviously, good genes are at work, but she also uses a myriad of products to upkeep her youthful glow. One of her favorites? The Filorga NCEF-Shot Concentrated Serum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
31K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy