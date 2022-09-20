ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dustin Johnson pressed with bizarre Paulina Gretzky question at LIV Golf event

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PN8OL_0i3IuMMZ00

Dustin Johnson laughed off a unique question on Friday at a LIV Golf press conference , where he was asked an “either-or” involving his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

As LIV Golf’s Chicago outing got underway at Rich Harvest Farms, the former Masters champion — who married Gretzky, 33, earlier this year — was asked by a reporter, “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOcXefl8hds?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDxUP_0i3IuMMZ00
Dustin Johnson was asked a unique question about wife Paulina Gretzky during a LIV Golf press conference.
YouTube/LIV Golf
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJ2IX_0i3IuMMZ00
Paulina Gretzky wed Dustin Johnson in April 2022.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Johnson, whom the reporter called “an avid fisherman,” chuckled before responding, “I can’t answer that question.”

Johnson, 38, tied for second place with Peter Uihlein over the weekend, with each golfer netting $1,812,500 in prize money. Through the five events that Johnson has played on the Saudi-backed circuit, he now has made just over $12.5 million.

Over the weekend, Gretzky — who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — joined Johnson in Illinois, where the twosome was photographed together on the back of a golf cart.

Gretzky has supported Johnson at various LIV Golf events over the summer, including this month’s outing in Massachusetts , where he banked the $4 million top prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jq4wW_0i3IuMMZ00
Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson shared a kiss on Sept. 4, 2022, following his LIV Golf win in Massachusetts.
Boston Globe via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvlhO_0i3IuMMZ00
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky in Sept. 2021.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

It’s been a memorable year for the couple, who tied the knot back in April . Gretzky and Johnson celebrated in Tennessee amongst friends and family, including their two young sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 5.

A short time after the wedding, Johnson announced he had defected from the PGA Tour in favor of LIV. Johnson reportedly received around $125 million to make the jump.

LIV Golf’s next event will take place in Bangkok in early October.

New York Post

New York Post

