‘Silicon Valley’s’ Mike Judge, Zach Woods Reunite for Adult Animated Comedy at Peacock

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to an adult animated comedy that will reunite “Silicon Valley” co-creator Mike Judge and series star Zach Woods .

Titled “In the Know,” the new animated series is co-created and executive produced by Judge, Woods, and Brandon Gardner. Judge and Woods will also lend their voices to the series. The pickup of the show marks Peacock’s first adult animated series order.

The show’s official logline reads, “Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.”

Judge will executive produce via Bandera Entertainment banner, as will Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis. Universal Television will produce.

“’In the Know’ will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television.”

This marks the latest animated project for Bandera Entertainment in recent months. It was previously announced that the company was developing another adult animated series at Peacock called “Best Buds.” Beyond that, the company has set up “Bad Crimes” at Netflix, “Praise Petey” at Freeform, and “Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth” at HBO Max. They also have several other projects in development.

“We’re thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can’t wait for audiences to be ‘In the Know,’” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television.

In addition to his work on “Silicon Valley,” Woods is known for his appearances on shows like “The Office,” “Playing House,” “Veep,” and the current HBO series “Avenue 5.” He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Schreck Rose.

