Ford, Olin fall; Apogee, Oxford Industries rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Ford Motor Co., down $1.84 to $13.09.
The auto company warned that a parts shortage is hurting its third-quarter earnings.
Change Healthcare Inc. up $1.64 to $27.11.
UnitedHealth Group moved closer to buying the healthcare technology company following a favorable decision in an antitrust case.
Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.30 to $95.32.
The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines is buying Johnny Was and raised its financial forecasts.
Cognex Corp., up $2.69 to $44.41.
The maker of machine vision systems for automated manufacturing raised its third-quarter revenue forecast.
Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $2.07 to $41.42.
The architectural products and services company reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Olin Corp., down $2.01 to $45.77.
The chemicals company cut its financial forecast for the third-quarter as it faces weaker demand.
ConocoPhillips, down 80 cents to $112.07.
U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $1.91 to $67.80.
China is reportedly considering lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including in the gambling haven of Macau.
