Ford, Olin fall; Apogee, Oxford Industries rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Ford Motor Co., down $1.84 to $13.09.

The auto company warned that a parts shortage is hurting its third-quarter earnings.

Change Healthcare Inc. up $1.64 to $27.11.

UnitedHealth Group moved closer to buying the healthcare technology company following a favorable decision in an antitrust case.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.30 to $95.32.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines is buying Johnny Was and raised its financial forecasts.

Cognex Corp., up $2.69 to $44.41.

The maker of machine vision systems for automated manufacturing raised its third-quarter revenue forecast.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $2.07 to $41.42.

The architectural products and services company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Olin Corp., down $2.01 to $45.77.

The chemicals company cut its financial forecast for the third-quarter as it faces weaker demand.

ConocoPhillips, down 80 cents to $112.07.

U.S. crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $1.91 to $67.80.

China is reportedly considering lifting COVID-19 restrictions, including in the gambling haven of Macau.

