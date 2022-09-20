ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Home Chef has partnered with Rachael Ray to bring her beloved recipes to its menu

By Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNsL9_0i3ItrJx00
Get some of Rachael Ray's famous recipes delivered to you from Home Chef. Home Chef x Rachael Ray

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Popular meal kit delivery service Home Chef just announced its partnership with world-famous chef and TV personality Rachael Ray. Known for her daily talk show Rachael Ray , her long-running Food Network series 30-Minute Meals and her best-selling cookbooks, Ray has won over the hearts, and stomachs, of people all over the world. Now, you'll be able to get her fan-favorites delivered right to your door.

End-of-Summer Stealsfest is finally here. Sign up for our Perks and Rec newsletter to get exclusive deals for our subscribers now through Sept. 22.

Home Chef will release one of Ray's recipes weekly over the course of six months, giving you access to a total of 26 recipes. Save on a trip to the grocery store and get fresh ingredients and pre-prepped, hassle-free meals from Ray's recipes delivered to you. Some of the recipes include fan favorites like the Buffalo Style Turkey Chili, Maple-Mustard Glazed Chicken and Pork Lo Mein. Each recipe will include step-by-step instructions and pre-portioned ingredients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhwrI_0i3ItrJx00
Eat Rachael Ray's beloved dishes at home with Home Chef. Home Chef x Rachael Ray

"Teaching others how to cook has always been a passion of mine, and this collaboration allows me to help people build confidence in the kitchen with my own recipes delivered straight to your door," Ray said in a release. "Rachael Ray is someone our customers admire for her quick and easy recipes that taste amazing, so she was a natural fit for this menu partnership," Shira Schwarz, vice president of brand marketing for Home Chef, added.

Reviewed End-of-Summer Stealsfest: Save hundreds with exclusive deals on Madewell, Solo Stove and iRobot

Home Chef is our pick for best meal kit delivery service of 2022 . We loved their high-quality ingredients packed with flavor and their simple instructions that a cook of an experience level can easily follow along with. The website is also user-friendly and easy to navigate, allowing subscribers to simply customize their meals and delivery frequency. Let's not forget how quick it is to make each meal, saving time out of each day usually allotted for meal prep.

Home Chef is a no-brainer for those with busy schedules who may not have the extra time to cook multiple days a week, whether it be because of kids or long work hours. Ray's recipes will be available on Home Chef and in over 1,300 Kroger Family Stores through Mid-March.

Buy now at Home Chef

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Home Chef has partnered with Rachael Ray to bring her beloved recipes to its menu

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Does Ree Drummond Actually Eat The Recipes She Demonstrates?

The Pioneer Woman is nothing if not real. Actually, sorry; that's not her real name. Ree Drummond is her name, and being real is her game. And fans can't get enough of the very real chef and her real food and really interesting life on a ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma are. Really.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
Mashed

Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf

Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
RECIPES
Mashed

Instagram Is Impressed With Martha Stewart's Apple Bread Pudding

Fall is here, and for many bakers, that probably means that it's time to welcome seasonal fruits back into the kitchen. But not all fall flavors are welcomed equally. While pumpkin seems to get lots of love from retailers, something that's obvious with Trader Joe's fall items, restaurant menus, and coffee shops like Starbucks with its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, apples just don't seem to get as much love these days as in the past.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans

Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Chef#Flipboard#Food Drink#Perks
Mashed

The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'

Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
RECIPES
People

PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!

The biggest trends and moments that have helped us cook, eat and find inspiration this year The Multi-Hyphenate: Blake Lively She's beloved for her acting and impeccable style, but recently Lively, 35, has garnered an unexpected fan base—the sobercurious set—thanks to her Betty Buzz line of non-alcoholic mixers. When the teetotaling star—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds—released the bubbly blends last year, she thought she'd be "an outlier" in the cocktail space. Instead, support for the drinks (which...
RECIPES
purewow.com

Crunchy Okra Fries

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They'e salty, flavorful and delightfully crisp—everything a snack should be. “There are many ways to eat okra, but this...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade dinner rolls

To me, there's almost nothing more tempting than a platter full of fresh homemade dinner rolls. I just absolutely love fresh bread! The fragrant scent of these rolls baking is always so gratifying, and when they're done baking, the taste is absolutely satisfying!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner

Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY BAKED APPLE FRITTERS

These easy baked apple fritters are delicious! They require just a few simple ingredients and take minimal effort to prepare. I’ve served these wonderful little treats when entertaining, and they always receive lovely comments. We love recipes like this because these apple fritters are fancy enough for guests but simple enough for an easy week morning breakfast. Win! Win!
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef

A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Quick Pineapple Pie

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
Real Simple

Breakfast Strata

Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Gordon Ramsay-Approved Cookware Set Is on Sale for Under $100 — a Savings of Over 50%

The key to upgrading your cooking skills may just be a literal upgrade to your kitchen tools. And right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is practically giving away a set of fry pans from one of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s favorite brands. You can grab a set of three Zwilling J.A. Henckels anodized fry pans for just $100 — that’s more than 50% off the original listing price. The Zwilling Motion Aluminum Hard Anodized 3-Piece Fry Pan Set is designed to last you a lifetime. The durable aluminum pans are coated with multiple layers of PFOA-free nonstick coating and each features a stainless...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

614K+
Followers
67K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy