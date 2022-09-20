ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

He met her online. She stole $4,500 worth of items, including a gun and an Xbox, police said.

By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A woman robbed a man in Louisiana after the pair met online and she gained his trust, getting away with $4,500 worth of items, police said, before she was arrested in another state.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives arrested Jessica Penton, of Mississippi, after they say she gained a man's trust and robbed him when he left the house for work.

The man contacted the sheriff's office on Sept. 8 and said someone he knew stole an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox from his home. He said he met the woman, Penton, online and let her stay at his place.

Stolen items, some of which were taken from an Abita Springs man after he met a woman online. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

Dating apps and crime: Washington man held hostage, robbed at gunpoint and ordered to undress on first date gone wrong

Sexual assault: NYC man indicted in 3 sexual assaults after one woman was rescued via Grubhub order

After an investigation, deputies found out she lived in Magnolia, Mississippi. With help from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found her on Sept. 12.

Police had to chase Penton before arresting her after she wrecked the Chevrolet pick-up truck she was driving, police said. Both the pickup and a gun found inside the vehicle were reported stolen in Mississippi, police said.

Police said Penton also had the stolen AR-15 in the truck when she was arrested, in addition to another weapon that was in her possession.

Investigators also found other items reported stolen in Louisiana when they searched Penton's residence in Mississippi, police said.

Penton faces several charges for the incidents in Mississippi and will be taken back to St. Tammany Parish for felony theft charges, officials said.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a news release that "unfortunately, there are people out there who like to prey on other individuals."

"Please be cautious when meeting people online and allowing them into your home," he said.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757 and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: He met her online. She stole $4,500 worth of items, including a gun and an Xbox, police said.

Comments / 27

Derrica Baskin
3d ago

Meeting people on line is too dangerous,when is peoples going to that in their head.Better be glad she stole his stuff and not his life!!!

Reply(1)
6
Without Art It Would All Fall Apart
4d ago

A guy once told me a girl he met online had stolen his daughter's toys. What a loser. People need to get jobs!

Reply(3)
7
