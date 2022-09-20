ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gap cuts 500 corporate jobs as profits dwindle

By Douglas Jones
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lV6BN_0i3ItcKI00

Long-time American apparel brand Gap is cutting around 500 corporate jobs amid shrinking profits as the company experiences dwindling sales and struggles to modernize.

The company announced on Tuesday that it has found it hard to protect its margins trying to sell outdated clothing at brands like Old Navy, Reuters reported .

The company said that it would be eliminating roles, including open ones , at offices mainly in San Francisco, New York, and Asia.

Gap is currently transitioning CEOs after Sonia Syngal resigned this year and is currently being led by interim Executive Chairman Bob Martin.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy