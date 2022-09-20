ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0i3ItaYq00

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also lost ground. Treasury yields were mostly higher.

Traders are waiting to see how high the Fed will raise interest rates at its meeting that ends Wednesday. The Fed has been raising the cost of borrowing money in hopes of slowing down the hottest inflation in four decades. Traders worry the Fed may overshoot its goal and slow down the economy so much it causes a recession.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.96 points, or 1.1%, to 3,855.93.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.45 points, or 1%, to 30,706.23.

The Nasdaq fell 109.97 points, or 1%, to 11,425.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 25.34 points, or 1.4%, to 1,787.50.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.40 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 116.19 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 23.35 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.68 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 910.25 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is down 5,632.07 points, or 15.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,219.92 points, or 27%.

The Russell 2000 is down 457.81 points, or 20.4%.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock Indexes#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Nasdaq#Treasury#Fed
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

841K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy