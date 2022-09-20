ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Phelps Creek Vineyards

Enjoy winetasting in the beautiful Columbia River Gorge! Bob and Lynette Morus, owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards in Hood River, joined us to share a little about their wines. They focus on cool weather varietals such as Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling grown on their estate vines. Phelps Creek Tasting...
HOOD RIVER, OR
Portland, OR
KATU.com

Almost 750 trees fall victim to serial tree cutter in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — Someone who's been cutting down trees along the Springwater Corridor Trail since August of 2021 is back at it. City of Gresham officials say around 50 more trees were felled in August, adding up to close to 750 trees, some as big as 70 to 80 feet tall and 20 inches in circumference.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Portland to implement ShotSpotter pilot program to detect gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to move forward with a plan to implement a pilot program call ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter uses audio sensors on buildings or light poles to detect gunshots, pinpoint the location of gunfire, and alert police to where that location is. Portland’s community safety director...
PORTLAND, OR
Sean Whalen
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Shake Shack to open second Oregon location in downtown Portland

It appears a second Shake Shack is coming to the Portland area. According to the burger chain’s website, they are now hiring for a restaurant manager at a new location on Burnside in downtown Portland, across the street from Powell's City of Books. The company submitted a land use application there back in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

ER nurses warn of increase in patients overdosing on fentanyl

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local health care workers are warning of the mass amounts of fentanyl coming into the Portland-metro area. "From the reports we’re seeing, mass produced in China and in labs in Mexico and it’s being brought up across the border in huge amounts," said Tracy Moore, an emergency room nurse at Providence.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Reports to Oregon's Bias Response Hotline on the rise

SALEM, Ore. — Reports to Oregon’s Bias Response Hotline are on the rise in 2022, with incidents that include things like verbal harassment or physical attacks. The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) presented new numbers from the hotline to lawmakers in Salem. The report shows that reports were...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland ranks among top coffee cities in the U.S.

Portland has once again ranked among the best cities in the U.S. for coffee. The accolade comes from Wallethub, which looked at things like prices, number of shops, and how many people drink coffee. The Rose City ranked fifth on their list for 2022. San Francisco took number one, and...
PORTLAND, OR

