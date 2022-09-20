Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
Oct. 12: Boys & Girls Club SCV Celebrating 30 Years
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley announces the 30-year celebration of the James T. Ventress Clubhouse in Newhall Park on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 a.m. Join partners and supporters in celebration of three decades of creating great futures for tens of thousands of Santa Clarita’s children and teens.
scvnews.com
Oct. 23: Newhall Community Center Hosting Marketplace
The Newhall Community Center will host a Marketplace Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at 22421 Market Street in Newhall. The event will feature more than 80 Artisans and crafters, food trucks, a kids zone, face painting, henna artist and other small businesses. This event is free.
scvnews.com
Oct. 1: Free Home Buyers Seminar at Canyon Country Community Center
Join realtor Tiffany Shields for her free home buyers seminar which will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center. You can learn about the home buying and lending processes, available loan programs, importance of getting pre-approved, understanding the current market conditions and so much more.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Launches Veteran Suicide Review Team
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles County will officially launch the Veteran Suicide Review Team, a collaborative between the city of Los Angeles, County, federal and private agencies to reduce veteran suicide in L.A. County. The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health will serve as lead in the project,...
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: 34 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 37,773, county case totals to 3,447,249 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 90,570 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 501. Of the 13 new deaths reported Friday, two people were between the ages of 50-64,...
scvnews.com
L.A. County, CDC Report Similar, Critical Inequalities in Maternal Deaths
A Centers for Disease Control report published on Monday, Sept. 19 used U.S. data from 2017-2019 to highlight striking inequality in maternal deaths. Pregnancy-related deaths, defined as deaths related to pregnancy occurring within a year of birth, were determined to reflect disparate causes by race/ethnicity. Additionally, 4 of every 5 deaths were found to be preventable.
scvnews.com
Romantic Comedy ‘Beau Jest’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Director Laurie Morgan is no stranger to the SCV artistic scene, having been active as a singer, actress, and director since the 1970s. She has worked as an actress in both film and television series. In the late 90s, she began directing and performing in a multitude of productions with the Canyon Theatre Guild. This talent for live performance is completed by her passion for the visual arts. Her paintings have been displayed is several venues throughout Santa Clarita.
