Director Laurie Morgan is no stranger to the SCV artistic scene, having been active as a singer, actress, and director since the 1970s. She has worked as an actress in both film and television series. In the late 90s, she began directing and performing in a multitude of productions with the Canyon Theatre Guild. This talent for live performance is completed by her passion for the visual arts. Her paintings have been displayed is several venues throughout Santa Clarita.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO