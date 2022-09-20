ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Turn off your lights! These are the birds migrating through North Carolina right now

By Alex Schneider
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

(WGHP) – It’s migration season! As we begin our transition from summer to winter, millions of birds migrate through the State of North Carolina, mainly under the cover of darkness.

Bird migration season takes place from mid-August and lasts through the end of November.

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

Lights out North Carolina

Peak migration season is between Sept. 10 and Nov. 30. During that time, North Carolina residents are encouraged to turn their lights off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. as the birds embark on their journey south.

Most birds make their annual journeys south at night, so bright lights can confuse them and could leave them off course.

The light pollution from cities can also attract and disorient the birds which can lead them to collide with buildings, windows, homes, and towers.

Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center researchers analyzed data from 23 cities estimating 365 million to 988 million birds are killed during migration each year in the United States.

How can you help birds have an easier trip south? It’s simple! Turn off your outside lights, and close your blinds and curtains, between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. from now through the end of November.

Greensboro, Raleigh and Asheville are a few NC cities that have Lights Out policies. In Winston-Salem and Charlotte, individual buildings have Lights Out policies.

Studies tell us that just turning off outside lights for the seven-hour period helps bird collisions with buildings drop by 80%.

Read more about the Lights Out campaign on the Audubon website.

BirdCast lets you track the millions of birds heading south each night here.

What type of birds are migrating?

According to the North Carolina Audubon, different types of birds migrate south depending on the month.

September

In September, the Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Black-throated Green Warbler and Northern Waterthrush can be spotted in the mountains as they begin their departure for the Southern hemisphere.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBjP7_0i3ItKdK00
    Rose-Breasted Grosbeak (Missouri Department of Conservation)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USPsW_0i3ItKdK00
    Black-throated green warbler (Chelsea Steinbrecher-Hoffmann/Eastern Ecological Science Center)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOWqj_0i3ItKdK00
    Northern Waterthrush (Joel Jorgensen/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission)

In the Piedmont, keep your eyes out for flocks of Chestnut-sided Warbler, Gray Catbird, and Black-throated Blue Warbler. They typically feast on berries as they fuel up for the long journey south.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7bfC_0i3ItKdK00
    Male Chestnut-sided Warbler (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDKx9_0i3ItKdK00
    Gray Catbird (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfWCm_0i3ItKdK00
    Male Black-throated Blue Warbler (Getty Images)

Other species to watch out for this month include the Eastern Kingbird, Tennessee Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Broad-winged Hawk, and the House Wren.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yycLR_0i3ItKdK00
    Eastern Kingbird (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203I3n_0i3ItKdK00
    Tennessee warbler (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFvJu_0i3ItKdK00
    Baltimore Oriole (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Feij_0i3ItKdK00
    Broad-winged Hawk (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ompfd_0i3ItKdK00
    House Wren (Getty Images)

October

Some of the most colorful birds begin their journey south in October. These birds include the Swamp Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, and the White-crowned Sparrow.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miA2h_0i3ItKdK00
    Swamp Sparrow (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usDLD_0i3ItKdK00
    White-throated Sparrow (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gV9Hr_0i3ItKdK00
    Dark eyed junco (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glP99_0i3ItKdK00
    White-crowned sparrow (Getty Images)

A few of these birds may stay in North Carolina through the winter, however some species, like the Indigo Bunting and Blue-headed Vireo, will leave NC during the first half of October.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k06IT_0i3ItKdK00
    Indigo Bunting (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLolt_0i3ItKdK00
    Blue-headed vireo (Getty Images)

The Savannah Sparrow also makes an appearance in the mountains of North Carolina.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3xDM_0i3ItKdK00
    Savannah Sparrow (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JW0JL_0i3ItKdK00
    Northern Parula (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vytXv_0i3ItKdK00
    Blackpoll Warbler (Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNJIs_0i3ItKdK00
    Tree swallow (Getty Images)

Other species to watch out for include the Northern Parula, Blackpoll Warbler and the Tree Swallow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 24

Bruce
4d ago

the selfish childish comments on this article prove that this country is headed to its own destruction. of course we suffered for 4 years with the singularly most selfish narcissist so I'm not surprised.

Reply(2)
3
FOX8 News

Triad leaders trying to curb juvenile gun violence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Across the state, we’re seeing an increase in the number of children committing crimes with firearms, and those kids are getting younger and younger. The state’s deputy secretary over juvenile justice, William Lassiter, said about 20 percent of all juvenile crimes in North Carolina involve guns. In 2018, it was only […]
HIGH POINT, NC
