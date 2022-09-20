NBC 26 broadcast partner of Packers vs. Cancer high school football matchup

NBC 26 was named the broadcast partner of the Packers vs. Cancer high school football game by the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation teamed up to host the sixth consecutive Packers Vs. Cancer campaign . The initiative is aimed at raising awareness of all cancers, raising funds for research and care and reminding fans that early screenings save lives.

"So many in our community have been affected by cancer in one way or another, and we're honored to show our support for them with our annual Packers Vs. Cancer campaign," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We're proud to team up again with Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to raise funds for cancer research, and for those battling the disease. We hope the campaign provides a reminder to our fans to visit their primary care providers and schedule their screenings."

AJ Dillon is the campaign spokesperson this year. He has a special connection to the initiative, his mother-in-law battled breast cancer.

The Packers Pro Shop will be kicking off the campaign through the sale of a new Packers Vs. Caner hat. The green and gold New Era winter knit hat features the Packers logo on the front and the Packers Vs. Cancer logo on the back. $5 from each hat sale will go directly to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

Dillon and several other Packers players will bring the Packers Vs. Cancer initiative to the high school level by visiting the Sports Showdown matchup between Denmark High School and Luxemburg-Casco High School on Friday, Sept. 30.

The matchup will be broadcast live on NBC 26, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Community members are invited to the game. T-shirts will be for sale with proceeds benefitting the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

"Cancer is a disease that has impacted almost all of us and we can't defeat it alone," said Aaron Hart, board member with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation. "That's why our partnership with the Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health is so impactful. We are able to offer more support to cancer research and treatment programs when we come together as a team."

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, named for the legendary Packers coach, is dedicated to winning the battle against cancer by funding advancements in cancer research and compassionate care. The foundation and the Packers Vs. Cancer initiative has directed funds raised toward a variety of programs including pediatric care research and childhood cancer treatments, programs for women cancer survivors and developing therapies for leukemia.