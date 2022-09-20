Read full article on original website
Just one
4d ago
And when it’s over, no ads, no phone calls, no mail from anyone until the week before 2024. Please just give us a rest.
3
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Congressional candidates speak about their campaigns prior to Michigan’s election
DETROIT – In a year where political debates have been few and far between, two candidates sat down and discussed the issues defining their campaigns. In the race for the newly created seventh congressional district, Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the closest thing we have to an incumbent - she’s currently representing the eighth district. Running against her is the Republican state senator Tom Barrett.
ClickOnDetroit.com
GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling
PHOENIX – Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women's rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections. Republican candidates...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion
PHOENIX – Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
ClickOnDetroit.com
State giving out federal money to help build missing middle housing
DETROIT – A first of its kind investment to put a dent in a major problem in metro Detroit. “We’ve talked to people from all over the state,” said Chad Benson, rental development director for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. “From the UP, all the way down to the southern parts of the state and rural areas and in more urban areas, the issue is the same.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain chances persist through weekend in Metro Detroit: What to expect
Wet weather pattern remains for the first part of next week. Drier, but remaining cool for the middle & end of next week. Tropical Storm Ian forecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane mid-next week. After plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the day, along with cool...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor. Matthews, whose legal name was Jim Nicolai, was found murdered in his Chesterfield Township condo Friday (Sept. 23). Matthews’ 35-year-old girlfriend and mother of his two young children were in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain showers continue for Metro Detroit through Tuesday -- what you need to know
As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we’re going to watch a frontal boundary move into the region as we go through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will bring chances of scattered rain showers into the forecast for just about everyone. High temperatures remaining in the 60s for Sunday afternoon. With that frontal boundary moving into the region, expect breezy winds as we had throughout our Sunday as well, with gusts high is 20 miles an hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Attorney: Backpack with gun inside was returned to suspected Oxford killer on day of school shooting
OXFORD, Mich. – An attorney for victims of the Oxford High School shooting held a press conference on Thursday to detail new findings in the case. Attorney Ven Johnson deposed several employees of the school who had direct contact with accused shooter Ethan Crumbly prior to the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car
GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pittsfield Township police arrest Whittaker man linked to non-fatal shooting
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Pittsfield Township police officers have arrested a Whittaker man linked to a non-fatal shooting. The incident occurred at 9:53 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township. Officers arrived at the scene and identified a 22-year-old male victim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clouds, rain showers move into Metro Detroit this weekend
What a difference a week makes! This time last weekend, we were talking sunshine, the end of summer with high temperatures well into the 80s. This weekend is a much different ball game as we are looking at fall-like weather continuing into the weekend. After we had sunshine and cool...
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Sax Maniacs are bringing their music to Mount Clemens
The Sax Maniacs are bringing their rocking funk band sounds to a special performance in Mount Clemens this weekend. The band has been together for twenty years, and true to their name, you’ll hear a saxophone in their music. Saxophonist Dave Danielle calls their music “a roadhouse sound, which is up tempo style Blues with almost like a taste of James Brown to it.” Danielle says during live shows, they play a lot of soul music, especially 1970′s soul. You can bet there will be dancing at The Sax Maniacs’ upcoming show because Danielle says they are all about giving a “dance show.”
