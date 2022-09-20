ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

And when it’s over, no ads, no phone calls, no mail from anyone until the week before 2024. Please just give us a rest.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Congressional candidates speak about their campaigns prior to Michigan’s election

DETROIT – In a year where political debates have been few and far between, two candidates sat down and discussed the issues defining their campaigns. In the race for the newly created seventh congressional district, Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is the closest thing we have to an incumbent - she’s currently representing the eighth district. Running against her is the Republican state senator Tom Barrett.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling

PHOENIX – Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women's rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections. Republican candidates...
ARIZONA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Foes of Arizona school vouchers file to block huge expansion

PHOENIX – Public school advocates who oppose a massive expansion of Arizona's private school voucher system enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey in July filed enough signatures Friday to block it from taking effect. The law, which extends the program to...
ARIZONA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. Speaking at the Texas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Michigan State
Michigan Elections
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
POLITICS
ClickOnDetroit.com

State giving out federal money to help build missing middle housing

DETROIT – A first of its kind investment to put a dent in a major problem in metro Detroit. “We’ve talked to people from all over the state,” said Chad Benson, rental development director for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority. “From the UP, all the way down to the southern parts of the state and rural areas and in more urban areas, the issue is the same.”
MICHIGAN STATE
#Absentee Voting#Local Election#Absentee Voter#Early Voting#Election State#Michigan Gov Vote
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain chances persist through weekend in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Wet weather pattern remains for the first part of next week. Drier, but remaining cool for the middle & end of next week. Tropical Storm Ian forecast to hit Florida as a major hurricane mid-next week. After plenty of cloud cover and scattered showers throughout the day, along with cool...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor. Matthews, whose legal name was Jim Nicolai, was found murdered in his Chesterfield Township condo Friday (Sept. 23). Matthews’ 35-year-old girlfriend and mother of his two young children were in...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain showers continue for Metro Detroit through Tuesday -- what you need to know

As we head into the end of the weekend on Sunday, we’re going to watch a frontal boundary move into the region as we go through the end of the weekend and into early next week. This will bring chances of scattered rain showers into the forecast for just about everyone. High temperatures remaining in the 60s for Sunday afternoon. With that frontal boundary moving into the region, expect breezy winds as we had throughout our Sunday as well, with gusts high is 20 miles an hour.
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man, woman arrested after officials find crack cocaine inside car

GAYLORD, Mich. – A man and a woman from Michigan were arrested Wednesday after detectives found cocaine inside their vehicle. Undercover officials went to Gaylord on Wednesday (Sept. 21) and paid $1,400 to buy about a half-ounce of powder cocaine from a 44-year-old Wolverine woman and a 42-year-old Epoufette man, according to authorities.
GAYLORD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Clouds, rain showers move into Metro Detroit this weekend

What a difference a week makes! This time last weekend, we were talking sunshine, the end of summer with high temperatures well into the 80s. This weekend is a much different ball game as we are looking at fall-like weather continuing into the weekend. After we had sunshine and cool...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Sax Maniacs are bringing their music to Mount Clemens

The Sax Maniacs are bringing their rocking funk band sounds to a special performance in Mount Clemens this weekend. The band has been together for twenty years, and true to their name, you’ll hear a saxophone in their music. Saxophonist Dave Danielle calls their music “a roadhouse sound, which is up tempo style Blues with almost like a taste of James Brown to it.” Danielle says during live shows, they play a lot of soul music, especially 1970′s soul. You can bet there will be dancing at The Sax Maniacs’ upcoming show because Danielle says they are all about giving a “dance show.”
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI

