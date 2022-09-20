Read full article on original website
WOWT
Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
WOWT
Zorinsky Lake Playground project to receive $50,000
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A playground project will receive $50,000 in special funding approved by the Omaha City Council. According to Imagine Inclusion, the company behind a new playground project at Zorinsky Lake, the Omaha City Council approved $50,000 in special funds for a new inclusive playground. Imagine Inclusion says...
KETV.com
Union Pacific's Railroad Days returns to Council Bluffs on Saturday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — It's all aboard this weekend at Railroad Days in Council Bluffs — time to keep calm and carriage on. "You can come and tour all the fantastic railroad heritage that we have in Council Bluffs, all connected by trolley," said Patricia LaBounty, the curator at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Response personnel called to grass fires near west Lincoln
Lancaster County, Neb. (KOLN) -Response personnel were called to a pair of grass fires near west Lincoln on Saturday. The incidents were called in at around 4:20 p.m. near 6501 W. A Street and 10950 W. Denton Road. According to LSO, no damage was caused to the residents or buildings...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
WOWT
Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
WOWT
City requests $392K more to demolish downtown Omaha library
Updated: 6 hours ago.
WOWT
2 dead, 4 injured in Bellevue three-car crash
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a three-car crash in Bellevue Friday evening. According to the Bellevue Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Fort Crook Road and Cornhusker Road at 8:13 p.m. Friday for a rollover crash. Police say the driver of a Honda Odyssey...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Fire Department knocks down house fire Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a Saturday morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 11:43 a.m. Saturday crews were sent to the area of 38th and Hamilton Street for a house fire. When crews arrived they could see smoke and fire showing from the back...
WOWT
Motorcyclist dead in west Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln man is dead after a motorcycle vs car crash at Northwest 19th St and West “O” St Saturday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department is still investigating. Lincoln Police said the collision occurred at around 2:26 p.m. Witnesses report that the motorcyclist was driving...
WOWT
Omaha's projected bike lane project terminated
Updated: 12 hours ago.
WOWT
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A team of 45 firefighters has returned from Puerto Rico. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Task Force 1 went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations. They were tasked with looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona left much...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
WOWT
Tribute to late fire chief in Cedar Bluffs
Updated: 7 hours ago.
WOWT
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
Updated: 7 hours ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
WOWT
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
WOWT
Dodge County Sheriff identifies body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provides an update on a body found Thursday. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the body was first...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
