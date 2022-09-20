Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced For Possession Of Firearm Used In Shooting
WARSAW — A Mishawaka man will serve five years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm used in a 2019 shooting in Warsaw. Jason Olen Neiswender, 43, Mishawaka, was charged with carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction, a level 5 felony. Seven additional charges, including a Level 3 aggravated battery charge, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 9:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 500 block Clinic Court, Warsaw. Charles A. Pratt reported theft. Value: $100. 8:47 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 500 block East Winona Avenue, Warsaw. Naoma Foreman reported burglary. Value: $100. 4:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 200...
Warsaw Man Accused Of Stealing Two Vehicles, Growing Pot
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly stealing two vehicles and cultivating more than 40 marijuana plants. Bret Allen Bailey, 58, 5756 S. East Channel Road, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies; theft and dealing marijuana, both class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
22 Years Later, California Man Found Guilty Of Rape In Warsaw
WARSAW — A man from California was found guilty in a three-day jury trial after DNA analysis connected him to a rape incident that occurred in Warsaw more than 22 years ago. Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, La Mesa, Calif., was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both class A felonies.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 7344 S. SR 15, Claypool. Driver: Daniel E. Haab, 26, West CR 700S, Claypool. Haab’s brakes failed, and his vehicle hit a parked vehicle. Damage: Up to $2,500. 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
Marie J. Holmgrain
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born in Chadron, Neb., on Nov. 29, 1932. She is survived by Milton Holmgrain, her husband of 67 years; their daughter: Diane Hardy, Carlinville, Ill.; one grandson; and her brother: George (Judy) Blundell, Colorado. In addition to her parents, Marie was also preceded in death by sisters: Betty Reed and Judy Dau; and brother: Tom Blundell.
Silver Lake Man Arrested In Theft Of Dirt Bike, ATV
SILVER LAKE — A Silver Lake man was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a dirt bike and ATV. Brett Allen Niccum, 27, 3351 W. SR 14, Silver Lake, is charged with two counts of theft, both level 6 felonies. On June 23, a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputy went to...
Claude Edwin Wallen
Claude Edwin Wallen, Warsaw, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 24, 2022, at the age of 86. He passed away peacefully in his home with his grandsons by his side. He was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Prestonsburg, Ky., to Claude Sr. and Mae (Green) Wallen. He attended school in Prestonsburg, Ky., until he left home to enlist in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he hitchhiked back to Kentucky and met his bride. On July 15, 1955, he married the love of his life, Martha Mae Shepherd. Martha and Claude were blessed with the birth of their first and only son, Larry E. Wallen, on May 26, 1956. After Larry’s birth, they moved to Warsaw in 1958, where they resided until their deaths.
Darlene K. Colburn
Darlene K. Colburn, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Mishawaka on Nov. 13, 1954. She married David P. Colburn on June 27, 1975, in Granger. Darlene is survived by her husband: David; and their daughter: Jennifer (Joe Jr.) Railing, Plymouth; and two grandchildren.
Claypool House Damaged By Fire
CLAYPOOL — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on the north side of Claypool. Just after 11:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Claypool Fire Department responded to 204 W. Walnut St. for a house fire, with flames visible at the time of the report. Silver Lake and Sidney-Jackson...
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks
Charles “Charlie” E. Franks, 76, Goshen, died at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Tyronza, Ark. On March 19, 1965, he married the love of his life, Pamela R. (Linn) Franks. Surviving are his wife: Pamela, Goshen: daughters:...
Robert David McLaughlin
Robert David McLaughlin, 78, Goshen, died unexpectedly at Goshen Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. He was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Indiana, Penn. On Aug. 5, 1972, he married Linda Hostetler at New Paris Missionary Church. She survives along with four children: Bob (Cristal) McLaughlin, Osceola; Jeremy (Angela) McLaughlin,...
HomeBrewFest, Latino Block Party Creates A Downtown Doubleheader
WARSAW – Organizers of two outdoor events recently realized they have overlapping plans for the same night in downtown Warsaw and are now coordinating what looks like a big double header of fun on Saturday, Sept. 24. Unaware of the other group’s plan, numerous organizations helped prepare for La...
Rose S. Srun
Rose S. Srun, 42, Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic, Ohio. She was born March 31, 1980, in Fort Wayne. Along with her parents, she is survived by her only daughter: Savanna Srun, Goshen; a sister: Mary Srun; two brothers: Yon Srun and Jimmy Srun, both of Goshen; and her companion: Brian Kelly, Elkhart.
Rokita Stumping For Smith Monday In Leesburg
WARSAW – A campaign event in support of Jim Smith for Sheriff is scheduled for Monday, September 26 at Stacy’s restaurant in Leesburg. The rally is expected to include Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and State Sens. Ryan Mishler and Stacey Donato. The event is open to the...
$500,000 Awarded To Marshall County For Owner-Occupied Rehab Projects
PLYMOUTH — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority today announced the allocation of $500,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds for the Marshall County Housing Rehabilitation Project to use for owner-occupied rehabilitation programs. “Owner-occupied rehabilitation is a great way to invest in our...
Margaret M. O’Hara
Margaret M. O’Hara, 92, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. She was a resident of Miller’s Assisted Living in Plymouth. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Argos. On March 5, 1950, in the Methodist parsonage in Argos, she married Eugene L. O’Hara, who...
Warsaw High School Students Travel The States In Homecoming Parade
WARSAW — Locals got to feel like tourists visiting all 50 U.S. states through Warsaw Community High School’s annual homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 23. The high school’s sports teams and clubs brought out their creative side through decorated floats. Many in the community gathered in downtown Warsaw to watch the parade while kids enjoyed candy thrown by the parade’s participants.
Salvation Army Refines List Of Acceptable Donations
WARSAW – The Salvation Army serving Kosciusko County has announced that it is now limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by...
Farrel L. Biller
Farrel L. Biller, 86, Nappanee, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 21, 1935, in Nappanee. On March 28, 1959, he married Sue Pippenger in Jeffersonville. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2020. Surviving is his son: Jeff (Doris)...
