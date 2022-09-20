Read full article on original website
Kris from B-52 Shares The newly brewed event BEER Oktoberfest 2022 and event details!. B52 OKTOBERFEST 2022 –https://www.b52brewing.com. Oktoberfest is FREE FOR ALL TO ATTEND, but if you’d like to purchase our special B52 Oktoberfest 2022 glassware, B52’s website is the place to do it!. The Texas...
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.
Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
What would you do if you walked outside and found a massive swamp creature in your driveway? Neighbors in Harris County had to figure it out this week when they stumbled upon a 10-foot-long alligator hanging out in their neighborhood.
----------- UPDATE ------------ Pearland PD was able to positively identify the male in these images responsible for the package theft on Country Club Drive. They appreciate the great deal of assistance they received from the public that was critical in making this identification. --------------END--------------- The Pearland Police Department is requesting...
According to Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, at about 2:39 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue, near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston.
A shooting occurred just after midnight at the Avenue Terrace apartment complex in northside Village. According to Lt. Pavel of the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 12:05 a.m. police were called to a disturbance at Avenue Terrace locate at 4004 Irvington Blvd. The officers that responded to this disturbance were flagged down for a separate shooting in the apartment complex in the parking lot, behind building three.
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning while taking a shower, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Corsair Road, which is near West Fuqua Street and Beltway 8. When they arrived, police...
The child was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was not hurt, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022. The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue. According to police officials, during a triple shooting in […]
Texas Gubernatorial candidate seeks campaign advice and support from the civil rights icon. When it comes to politics in Texas, especially in Houston, nearly every candidate seeks to get the endorsement and/or “sit at the feet” of one man—Reverend William A. “Bill” Lawson. Rev. Lawson...
Residential development in and around Conroe is continuing with dozens of new subdivisions under construction. Here’s a look at a few of those housing projects. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Thousands-of-homes-are-coming-to-Montgomery-17452103.php.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The three friends charged with killing a 16-year-old Houston girl faced a judge in Liberty County Wednesday who set their bonds at $1M or more. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19, Joel Garcia- Martinez, 20, and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, are all charged with murder in the death of Emily Rodriguez-Avila.
About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
At least one person was hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known, police said.
