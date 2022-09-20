ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

irlonestar.com

9.23.22 – Texas Ticket

Kris from B-52 Shares The newly brewed event BEER Oktoberfest 2022 and event details!. B52 OKTOBERFEST 2022 –https://www.b52brewing.com. Oktoberfest is FREE FOR ALL TO ATTEND, but if you’d like to purchase our special B52 Oktoberfest 2022 glassware, B52’s website is the place to do it!. The Texas...
CONROE, TX
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
Gizmodo

A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
HOUSTON, TX
Local
Texas Society
Montgomery County, TX
Society
City
Conroe, TX
City
Conroe, TX
Conroe, TX
Society
County
Montgomery County, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45

Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
CONROE, TX
pearland.com

Update from Pearland PD Case #22-009184

----------- UPDATE ------------ Pearland PD was able to positively identify the male in these images responsible for the package theft on Country Club Drive. They appreciate the great deal of assistance they received from the public that was critical in making this identification. --------------END--------------- The Pearland Police Department is requesting...
PEARLAND, TX
houstonstringer_com

Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outside

A shooting occurred just after midnight at the Avenue Terrace apartment complex in northside Village. According to Lt. Pavel of the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 12:05 a.m. police were called to a disturbance at Avenue Terrace locate at 4004 Irvington Blvd. The officers that responded to this disturbance were flagged down for a separate shooting in the apartment complex in the parking lot, behind building three.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Click2Houston.com

Elementary school students react to watching their teacher on ‘The Voice’

We’re celebrating a music teacher from Willis who stepped out of her comfort zone and performed on national television. Alexis McLaughlin appeared on last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ right here on KPRC 2. Unfortunately, no chairs turned for McLaughlin, however, her students are still beaming with pride.
WILLIS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN NEW CANEY

About 7:30 am Wednesday morning a call came in from a resident in the 21300 block of North Street in the Silver Trails neighborhood of New Caney. MCso responded along with MCHD and EMCFD. A male in his mid-thirties had walked up to a resident at that location and stated he had been shot in the back. HE was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with a small caliber bullet wound to the left side of his back. MCSO is investigating.
NEW CANEY, TX

