Treasonous Trump
4d ago
True patriots fight for the constitution not a wannabe demigod.
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'
The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
NOLA.com
Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?
I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
theneworleanstribune.com
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership
A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
Louisiana Schoolgirls Told To Forgive Rapists on Field Trip, Sparks Outrage
A parent said her daughter felt "duped" into attending an event where she was "proselytized over and prayed over."
wrkf.org
Nonprofit created by Mayor Cantrell subpoenaed by NOLA Office of Inspector General
Today on Louisiana Considered: between the city council demanding she pay back travel expenses to a subpoena received by a nonprofit she created, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing a lot of pushback from the community. The Advocate’s Stephanie Grace tells us the potential impact of all this bad press. Plus, Nancy Davis, the Louisiana woman recently denied an abortion in state despite carrying a fetus with no skull, tells us her story. This episode originally aired on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
NOLA.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
NOLA.com
Use of Wisner Trust funds by Mayor LaToya Cantrell halted by Orleans Parish judge, pending hearing
An Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge on Friday ordered a temporary freeze on the disbursement and use of funds from the Wisner Trust while the New Orleans City Council and Mayor LaToya Cantrell battle for control over the money in court. The council on Thursday requested a temporary restraining...
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
Should Mayor Cantrell’s travel expenses be docked from her salary? Councilmembers Moreno and Morrell say yes
With the council being the one to set the mayor's salary as required by ordinance, Moreno and councilman JP Morrell's proposal to dock Cantrell for travel expenses was the shot heard around the city on Wednesday. However, our WGNO Legal Analyst Cliff Cardone says doing so could pose other legal questions.
NOLA.com
A pop artist who's not always popular, brash and energetic Ashley Longshore 'ain’t no quitter'
Ashley Longshore is having a big month. First, the New Orleans artist jetted off to the annual New York Fashion Week, where she spent a few days bumping shoulders with the beautiful people. Seated in the front row of designer Dennis Basso’s runway show, she cavorted with mass-media homemaking maven Martha Stewart.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Bob Dean could soon lose control over his affairs, Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels and the expansion of an Uptown restaurant. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Embattled nursing home owner Bob Dean could soon lose control over...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
Note: President Tate formally apologized to The Reveille staff for his comments a day after this editorial was published. President Tate: 'You have my unwavering support to operate as an independent voice'. LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of...
NOLA.com
Human Condition: Mystery solved; The trumpeter in the photo is New Orleans' Gregg Stafford
In 1977, I was in New Orleans to see friends for Christmas, but stayed through Mardi Gras. I was wandering the French Quarter that January when I saw a parade led by a brass band marching down Chartres Street, a crowd following. I had my film camera ready. I was next to the band when its leader, a young trumpeter, turned my way. I snapped one shot.
NOLA.com
Before New Orleans minister faced money laundering charge, investigations trailed him
For more than three decades, the Rev. Charles Southall III has led a flock of hundreds of New Orleanians, preaching each Sunday behind the vibrant red doors of First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City. But in recent years, Southall’s business dealings have come under scrutiny, culminating last week in...
NOLA.com
Mandeville council gives Mayor Clay Madden a raise, after denying him one last year
Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden, who was denied a pay raise last year, will see his salary hit six figures after a divided City Council voted Thursday night to give him the same 5.9% cost-of-living increase as other city employees. It will raise his salary to just over $100,000. Council member...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
NOLA.com
Dozens live because one accident victim wanted it
At his bedside after an accident that took the life of her 25-year-old son, Covington resident Maria Peters Clark recalled a powerful statement he’d made a few years before when he renewed his Louisiana Driver’s License and registered as an organ donor. “He said, ‘Mom, if something happens...
