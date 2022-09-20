Read full article on original website
Related
Memphis rapper GloRilla gives back to Frayser school in a big way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former MLK College Prep student Gloria Woods, “GloRilla,” returned to her former high school for a surprise performance and to present the school with a check to assist students in need. The event was presented by Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell (District 6) and...
localmemphis.com
University of Mississippi honoring James Meredith for 60th anniversary of his enrollment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi is honoring Civil Rights activist James Meredith and his lasting legacy. 60 years ago, on Oct. 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American student to enroll at Ole Miss. At a free event titled "The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy”...
Bartlett residents step into officers’ shoes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police are giving citizens a hands-on look at how their officers operate in the field and, they hope, a new respect for the badge. Fourteen people are taking part in the fall Citizens Police Academy. It’s one of several the department offers to adults and kids throughout the year. “We want […]
localmemphis.com
What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
Memphis museum cancels drag show as armed protesters show up
A protest against the event was organized in the museum parking lot. Police were on scene Friday evening, and the museum cancelled all programming out of an abundance of caution.
BET
GloRilla Donates $25,000 To Her Former High School
GloRilla donated a $25,000 check to her alma mater at Martin Luther King Prep High School in Memphis on Thursday (September 22). She soaked in the moment and reminisced about her time at the school and how “heartwarming” it was to see her former teachers at her old stomping grounds.
Latin Fest happening on Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Latin fest kicked off at 12 p.m. on Overton Square. There were a number of booths on site offering Latin inspired merchandise, as well as food vendors offering Latin meals, drinks, and treats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Here are resources to report blight in your Memphis neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whether it's homes that are a shell of their former selves, abandoned buildings, or overgrown lots, blight impacts much of Memphis in some way. "The definition of blight is very different, depending on who you ask,” Robert Knecht said. “For what we in the city primarily focus on is basically private property conditions, and then the other thing is illegal dumping and litter."
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 23. Center Hill 9...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25
The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
One shot in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured. Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. A few minutes after […]
localmemphis.com
MUS Bobby Alston wins 200th career game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Few head coaches in Shelby County history have achieved 200 career wins. On Friday night, one more joined the ranks. Memphis University School Head Football Coach Bobby Alston won career game number 200 with a 42-7 victory over Ridgeway. Alston joins Tom Nix, Ken Netherland, Paul...
Covington Leader
CPD steps up presence at schools, investigates threat
The Covington Police Department is working with Lauderdale County officials and Tipton County Schools to identify who is responsible for the threats circulating on social media. “You will see an increase in officers being present at our schools out of an abundance of caution,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner....
localmemphis.com
Defense leads the way in Memphis' 44-34 win over North Texas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football won their third game in a row and their second straight at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday, coming away with a 44-34 win over North Texas. On a day where the offense struggled at times, it was the defense’s turn to have a spectacular...
Covington Leader
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
localmemphis.com
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
localmemphis.com
'She set a really good example for us': Olivia King's family remembers her one year after her death
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia King's family is still carrying on her legacy one year later. She was shot and killed as she tried to escape Kroger during the mass shooting in Collierville on Sept. 23, 2021. "One of the memories I always treasure is she taught me how to...
Comments / 0