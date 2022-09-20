CHICAGO (CBS) - Disgraced State Sen. Emil Jones III will appear virtually in court Friday - facing charges for his role in a bribery scandal.The state senator was indicted earlier this week on federal charges.He's accused of taking bribes in exchange for his promise to oppose legislation requiring a study of red-light cameras outside of Chicago city limits.Prosecutors say Jones himself introduced a bill in February of 2019 requiring IDOT to conduct a statewide study of red-light cameras. Then just five months later - prosecutors said jones called for the protection of one specific red-light camera.Someone involved with the camera vendor offered Jones $5,000 and a job for one of his associates, according to prosecutors. On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on jones to resign from office calling his actions "unacceptable." Jones' virtual hearing is at noon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO