Feds accuse North Ridgeville doctor of ordering unnecessary cancer tests, braces in telemedicine visits

Read full article on original website
Related
Law requires Cuyahoga to house Cleveland inmates, but county divided over cost
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.
We need nurses: here’s how we’re honoring them
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The last few years have presented unprecedented challenges for our medical system. Hospitals, and the doctors and nurses who staff them, have been pushed to their limits, and in many cases beyond. As we emerge from a historic pandemic, many find that the healthcare landscape has...
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sovereign citizen’s car stereo creates international incident at Pinecrest: Orange Police Blotter
Disorderly conduct, obstructing official business: Wall Street. Several Pinecrest visitors flagged down a passing police lieutenant around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 regarding a white convertible with gold wheels playing music very loud and causing a disturbance. Police spotted a car matching that description in the Whole Foods parking lot, with...
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
Cleveland Orchestra settles lawsuit, agrees to cover employee’s needed procedures after gender-affirmation surgery
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland Orchestra on Friday settled a federal lawsuit filed by an employee and agreed to cover her medical costs for procedures she needed after suffering complications from gender-affirmation surgery. The employee’s attorney, Mark Herron, said the orchestra agreed to cover via medical insurance Rem Wransky’s follow-up...
Man accused of selling drugs cut with fentanyl that led to three overdose deaths in Cleveland, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland man is accused of selling drugs cut with fentanyl that led to three people’s overdose deaths. Reyes Sanchez-Borrero, also known as Luda, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing controlled substances and one count of possessing a gun with a felony record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In caring for lost pooch, company discovered renewal of purpose, sense of community: Robert Granader
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS -- For some it’s back-to-school time, for many it’s also back-to-office season with CEOs trying to convince everyone a company exists at an office, not on Zoom. Pre-COVID our Cleveland office (in Mayfield Heights) had 70-odd workers trekking through the front door each day saying hello...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician accused of fraudulent medical billing
Cleveland-based physician Timothy Sutton, MD, has been accused of illegally billing Medicare for tests that aim to predict a patients' likelihood of cancer and prescribing braces to patients who didn't need them, cleveland.com reported Sept. 20. While working for two telemedicine companies from Jan. 26, 2018, to Oct. 21, 2020,...
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Child’s leg broken at local daycare: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a growing investigation into a local daycare where a toddler suffered a broken leg, police say, at the hands of a worker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lorain police sergeant arrested by own department
A Lorain police sergeant has reportedly found himself on the other side of the law.
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Local power customers take on city hall, fighting for $100 Million: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found your neighbors taking on Cleveland City Hall to get back $100 million. They claim they were cheated on their electric bills by Cleveland Public Power.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Severe respiratory viruses send more kids to ER ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21:. Severe respiratory viruses send more Northeast Ohio kids to ER. The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt. Weingart, Ronayne work to draw distinctions in Cuyahoga County executive debate. Ohio school board to vote in October on...
Woman assaulted, man threatened with pistol, at Phoenix Hookah Lounge in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A woman told police at about 2 a.m. Aug. 17 that she was assaulted at Phoenix Hookah Lounge, 17021 Brookpark Road, and a man said he was threatened with a firearm there. The woman, 24, and man, 28, were at the lounge together. While the...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found with gun in vehicle following harassment complaint at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 65-year-old man was arrested on September 16 after he was allegedly found to be driving intoxicated with a firearm outside Kroger. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the Perkins Avenue grocery store for a report of trouble with an individual. When officers arrived, according to the report, an employee told officers that for the past week, while she was outside on her break, a man has been trying to speak with her and have her come to his vehicle. She added that he has ignored her request to have him leave and wants him to stop harassing her and be trespassed from the store.
Female ‘money mule’ gets prison sentence for helping transfer cash for fraud schemes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman convicted of being a “money mule” for fraud schemes originating from Nigeria was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to 2½ years in prison. Deborah Anderson, 30, a Nigerian national who was living in Cleveland, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent to pay $438,604.89 in restitution to her victims. Anderson pleaded guilty in June to one count of wire fraud.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
87K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2