dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best hamburger? Here are the finalists
People definitely have their opinions about their favorite burgers, and they are making them known. In Best of Dayton voting, some heated competition at the top has already happened in the Best Hamburger contest. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the...
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who should win Best Wings? Here are the finalists
The Best of Dayton voting is nearing an end, and Best Wings has already seen a large amount of voting. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best...
dayton.com
Patio of the Week: Oregon Express has a downtown view worth seeking out
The cool kid factor runs high at Oregon Express, an Oregon District staple established in 1976. Good people, good food, good vibes and an amazing rooftop patio all collide to form a perfect storm — the relaxing kind that doesn’t require an umbrella. Hipsters, oldsters, bikers, college kids,...
WDTN
Chicken Salad & Shrimp and Grits from Ellie’s
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Gery Deer and Chef Thuron Ham from Ellie’s join us in the kitchen! Chef Ham is making chicken salad and shrimp and grits. Gery talks about the Yellow Springs Street Fair coming up, right around the corner!
WDTN
Family Fun Awaits at Germantown Pretzel Festival
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Germantown Pretzel Festival is back! Head on out for some family fun on Saturday, September 24th from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM and Sunday, September 25th, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM.
dayton.com
District Market to open on Wayne Avenue: ‘When you support someone here you’re supporting a dream’
The Entrepreneurs Marketplace previously located in the Wright-Dunbar District is getting an upgrade with a new name and location. District Market, located at 200 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, is a new marketplace where small business can sell their food, learn and grow before venturing out on their own. “It is...
dayton.com
Punk trio Jasper The Colossal performing at Yellow Cab Tavern
It’s been more than 30 months since Jasper The Colossal’s last performance so Moriah Yux (guitar), Paige Beller (vocals, bass) and Sarah Kouse (drums) wanted their return to count. The members of the punk trio organized an all-ages benefit at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 24. Proceeds benefit the Ada Gaden Project from Have A Gay Day, a local organization focused on emergency housing for LGBTQ community members in need.
dayton.com
Square dancing great for ‘exercise, fun’
Huber Heights group looks to engage young people. Ron and Joyce Whisler joined the Huber Heights Square Dance Club more than a decade ago. “Some people at our church invited us to try it, we got involved and really enjoyed it,” said Ron. “It takes a while to...
dayton.com
Chef specializing in birria tacos opening brick-and-mortar in Miamisburg
Darion Lewis, owner of More Than A Apron LLC, is moving his business from the former location of The Vault Event Center to a brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. More Than A Apron LLC will soon open its doors in the former space of Rye Toast, located at 1015 S. Main Street. Rye Toast closed in early June due to the rise in the cost of goods, according to a post on the diner’s Facebook page.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022
Festivals, concerts, comedy, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 23-25, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 23-25, 2022. Local Festivals. It's a Dayton tradition that is rooted in beer, wine and good times. Don't miss...
dayton.com
Local influencers: How 4 people are using social media to sell themselves and promote Dayton
Some have six-figure followings, while others are just getting a foothold. In an increasingly tech-centered world, the role of “social media influencer” has become a popular — and profitable — form of brand marketing for both individuals and businesses. While stereotypes exist of influencers being shallow...
‘Taste of Trotwood’ food truck event held today in the city
TROTWOOD — Food trucks across the area will come together in Trotwood to celebrate the city’s ‘Taste of Trotwood’ event. The event will be from noon to 7:00 p.m. at 301 South Broadway Avenue, according to a post on the City of Trotwood’s Facebook page.
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Taco Bell trying new menu options in Ohio
Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless "steak" quesadilla.
Sidney Daily News
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
WLWT 5
Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game
CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
Trenton man orders breakfast sandwich, robs Dunkin’
On the morning of Sept. 12, Ronald Runyon ordered a sandwich from the Dunkin' Donuts located at 2430 Kings Mills Road.
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
