Vote now: Which Tampa Bay Area football undefeated team has impressed you the most heading into Week 5?

When you can run the table through the first four games in high school football, that’s usually a tall telling sign you’re going to have a good season. 11 Tampa Bay Area teams have gotten off to strong starts and now head into the midway point of the season aiming to go 5-0. We ask you the fan to vote on which of the 11 teams have been the most impressive to date. We go over each team between Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties so please vote in our poll down below.

The Ravens were 6-4 last season, but could be even better this 2022 campaign. Photo courtesy of Orion Boone

Alonso: (4-0) : The Ravens are certainly flying high and with now a recent win over rival Sickles under their belt, head coach Hayden Cantrell and his team are hungry for more. Watch out for quarterback Terrell Russell Jr. and running back Josh Andrews all season long.

Cypress Creek (4-0) : When it comes to biggest surprises, the Coyotes are right there with anyone. Impressive though? Cypress Creek has been making its case to be taken seriously. The Coyotes feature a strong offense behind quarterback Jack Niemann, running back Malachi Askin and wide receiver Milton Gracia. A big district matchup with also undefeated Pasco looms large.

East Bay (3-0) : There’s not many teams that can boast the kind of numbers the Indians have been putting up on the offensive end. Though East Bay doesn’t throw much, they’ve totaled 240 through the air and an impressive 1,015 and 12 touchdowns on the ground. This team can burn out the clock and chew up yards via the ground attack.

Land O’ Lakes (4-0) : So not a lot of people have the Gators a real chance to be a contender heading into this fall, well including myself. But they’ve gone ahead and proven everyone wrong. Head coach Dan Goodspeed has put together a solid staff and the players have bought into his system. The Gators have changed the minds of many in Pasco County.

Largo (3-0) : The Packers were supposed to play Lakeland during the season, but that game ended up getting cancelled due to bad weather. You can only take care of who’s on your schedule and Largo has done that, with stellar play from linebacker Adarius Hayes and running back Malachi Peterson.

Northside Christian (3-0) : Much was ado about the departure of quarterback Will Griffin over to Jesuit, but all Mike Alstott has done is kept winning regardless. The Mustangs have found themselves a new offensive go-to-weapon in running back Justin Stephens, who has rushed for 317 yards this season.

Pasco (4-0) : A lot had been said about Pasco running back Tayshaun Balmir before he ever stepped onto the field this summer/fall and he’s been every bit as good as advertised. Balmir is one of the state’s leading rushers at 840 yards and 12 touchdowns. Yeah, he’s pretty good.

Springstead (4-0) : When Springstead head coach Mike Garofano said in the preseason the Eagles would start to shift away from the traditional flexbone, triple-option attack on offense, it raised some eyebrows. Now the Eagles are having everyone raise eyebrows, but more at their level of play .

Strawberry Crest (4-0) : Philip Prior’s group deserves a ton of credit for the start they have jumped out to. Prior predicted back at Hillsborough County Media Day his team being able to get out to a good start. The tough part of their schedule begins this week versus Zephyrhills Christian Academy.

Sumner (4-0) : The Stingrays have gone through a lot to be undefeated to this point. They’ve done this without the services of Clemson commitment Kylen Webb and the loss of a fellow teammate. It’s been an emotional roller coaster for Sumner and they’ve just kept winning despite everything going on.

Tampa Bay Tech (4-0) : I don’t think we are really too surprised that the Titans are 4-0, but we are impressed with the level of dominance they’re doing it at. The Titans in back-to-back games versus Newsome and Bloomingdale have allowed a total of three points. The 2021 Class 7A state finalists are on their way to competing for another state championship.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.