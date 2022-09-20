Read full article on original website
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes
YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.
El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: non-injury big-rig crash in Susanville on State Route 36 Saturday
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Susanville CHP says that there has been a non-injury big-rig crash on State Route 36, east of Fredonyer, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. CHP is asking all drivers to be careful on SR36 because the crash is being recovered, and to please watch for emergency personnel.
actionnewsnow.com
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on an officer, attempted auto theft, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 12. Brandon Joseph Sharp, 36, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant in the 2700 block of...
SFist
Surprise, Surprise: PG&E Sued Over Alleged Responsibility for Mosquito Fire
A lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company was recently filed with the San Francisco Superior Court that alleges the company was responsible for the Mosquito Fire. And, of course, the utility released a statement on Friday deflecting its implied liability. In a bit of not-all-too-shocking news, a suit filed...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
krcrtv.com
Suspected burglars arrested after being found on inmate's property
A pair of suspected burglars were arrested earlier today, September 24th, after Chico Police Officers found them on the property belonging to someone who was already in jail. It happened around 2:18 pm today, when Chico Police were called to a residence in the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue. They had been advised that a man, later identified as 50-year old Jason Nystrom, was working on a vehicle in the driveway of the unoccupied home. When officers showed up to the scene, they found Nystrom in the driveway, with 42-year old Rochelle Hines leaving the home.
actionnewsnow.com
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
Mosquito Fire remains at 76,781 acres with 60% containment
PLACER COUNTY - The Mosquito Fire, which started on September 6, remains at 76,781 acres and 60 percent containment, as of Sunday morning. There has been no growth nor additional containment for days.There are currently 1,380 personnel fighting the fire.Crews are anticipating warm seasonal temperatures over the next few days, returning fuels to critically dry conditions with the potential to rekindle and create flareups, they said.Large fire growth is not expected as containment lines have been holding along most perimeters.On Saturday, the eastern flank of the fire was mostly quiet with ongoing patrol, mop up and construction of contingency lines,...
PG&E sued by residents who allege the utility's equipment started the Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY – PG&E is now being sued by a group of residents for allegedly starting the Mosquito Fire.The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday and names the utility as the defendant. According to the court filing, the plaintiffs are residents or had property located in El Dorado and Placer counties. A total of 16 plaintiffs are named in the lawsuit. The filing also alleges that PG&E's power lines started the fire back on Sept. 6. No official cause has been determined, but PG&E did file an Electric Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission about an electrical fault that was recorded around the same time as the start of the Mosquito Fire. As of Friday, the wildfire is now 76,575 acres and 60% contained. A total of 78 structures have been destroyed and another 13 have been damaged, Cal Fire says.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
Nevada County Sheriff declines to address rumors surrounding Kiely Rodni's death
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office is not providing any further information — including to dispel possible rumors — while the investigation into the death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni is still open. Kiely, 16, was found dead in her car in Prosser Creek Reservoir on Aug. 21. She went missing Aug. 6 from a large party...
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
susanvillestuff.com
Arson Determined to be Cause of Early Morning RV Fire
Monday morning, at around 1:30, Engine 621 from the Susanville Fire Department responded to 408 Alexander for a reported RV on fire, arriving on scene to find smoke coming from the rear of the RV. “Fire crews made entry into the RV and extinguished the fire,” explains SFD Fire Captain...
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud
Police said the coroner's office is still working to identify the victim and how long he may have been dead before police found his body. Neighbors stunned after SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for fraud. Police said the coroner's office is still working to...
actionnewsnow.com
Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant
CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
