Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in TampaAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise. Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Rivals Hope Star Re-Signs With Yankees 'For the Good of the Game'
The New York Yankees are undoubtedly hoping to retain star outfielder Aaron Judge, who will enter free agency this offseason. It appears that even opposing teams are hoping for the same thing. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that not everyone around the league is interested in seeing...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around
Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
Bleacher Report
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Bills vs. Dolphins: Live Game Updates
The Bills face the Dolphins on Sunday in an AFC East division matchup. We'll bring you all the live in-game updates as they happen.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Don Mattingly won't be back as Marlins manager in 2023
MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change. “I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I’ve developed within the organization,” Mattingly said. “I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville (Indiana), and to any future endeavors.” Mattingly, the club’s all-time leader by a wide margin in managerial wins, is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He entered Sunday with a 437-583 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.
Bleacher Report
Report: Yankees Trying to Move Friday's Game to YES Network amid Aaron Judge HR Chase
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on the cusp of history, but there is a chance some fans won't be able to watch him achieve it. Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record of 61, and the Yankees are scheduled to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday in an exclusive Apple TV+ broadcast.
Clayton Kershaw forgot how to throw the ball to first base and MLB fans had so many jokes
Clayton Kershaw is a 3-time Cy Young winner, a nine-time All-Star, and a one time MLB MVP but that doesn’t mean baseball – and throwing a baseball – always comes easy for the lefty. Take what happened in Saturday night’s St. Louis Cardinals-Los Angeles Dodgers game in...
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols' 700th HR Predicted by MLB Network Analyst in Viral Video from April
An April prediction from MLB Network host Greg Amsinger about Albert Pujols went viral Friday night after the St. Louis Cardinals legend hit his 700th career home run. Not only did Amsinger correctly forecast Pujols would reach No. 700, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season because of a lack of projected playing time, but he also guessed when and where the milestone blast would take place:
Bleacher Report
Report: Goldman Sachs Hired to Assess Orioles Sale amid Angelos Family Lawsuits
Amid ongoing lawsuits between the Angelos family, the Baltimore Orioles hired Goldman Sachs to assess the franchise for a potential sale. Per The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, the team "quietly" made the hire because of the "ongoing bitter lawsuits between members of the Angelos family." Kaplan noted the future of the...
