Bleacher Report

Report: 'Multiple NFL Owners' Believe Dan Snyder Ouster Could Be Considered

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly may soon face pressure from other ownership groups to sell the NFL franchise. Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Saturday that "multiple" NFL owners, none of whom were named, "believe serious consideration" will be given to either convincing Snyder to sell or voting to remove him.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around

Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery

The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Don Mattingly won't be back as Marlins manager in 2023

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward. Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change. “I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I’ve developed within the organization,” Mattingly said. “I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville (Indiana), and to any future endeavors.” Mattingly, the club’s all-time leader by a wide margin in managerial wins, is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He entered Sunday with a 437-583 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Albert Pujols' 700th HR Predicted by MLB Network Analyst in Viral Video from April

An April prediction from MLB Network host Greg Amsinger about Albert Pujols went viral Friday night after the St. Louis Cardinals legend hit his 700th career home run. Not only did Amsinger correctly forecast Pujols would reach No. 700, which seemed unlikely at the start of the season because of a lack of projected playing time, but he also guessed when and where the milestone blast would take place:
SAINT LOUIS, MO

