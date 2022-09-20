Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Multi-Olympic Gold Medalist Emma McKeon Nearly Retired In 2012
“She had three months out of the water, we just didn’t know what she was going to do," Aussie coach Michael Bohl said of superstar athlete Emma McKeon. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Emma McKeon of Australia has one of the heftiest resumes in the history of swimming....
swimswam.com
2016 Olympic Champion Dmitriy Balandin Retires From Swimming
Kazakhstan's first and only ever Olympic swimming champion, Balandin will now turn to coaching the country's national team after calling it a career at 27. Archive photo via Peter Sukenik/www.petersukenik.com. Olympic gold medalist Dmitriy Balandin has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Balandin, who won a historic title for his...
swimswam.com
British Olympians Sarah Vasey & Stephen Milne Hang Up Their Goggles
Two British Olympic swimmers have announced their retirement, as both Stephen Milne and Sarah Vasey have hung up their goggles. Archive photo via British Swimming. Two British swimmers have announced their retirement, as both Stephen Milne and Sarah Vasey have hung up their goggles. 28-year-old Milne is an Olympic medalist...
swimswam.com
Michael Phelps Says Popovici Can Break the 200 Free WR, Marchand the 400 IM
Phelps believes Popovici has what it takes to bring that record down, something which would have seemed impossible just one year ago. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming legend Michael Phelps gave an interview with NBC Sports yesterday in which he discussed which world records he thinks are next...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swimswam.com
LEN Women’s Champions League Qualification Draw: New Season, New Playing Formats
The draw for the women’s Champions League Qualification Round has been made in Podgorica, site of the men’s U19 European Water Polo Championships. Stock photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia. Courtesy: LEN. The draw for the women’s Champions League Qualification Round has been made in Podgorica, site of...
Look: Ronda Rousey's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Ronda Rousey is best known for her work inside the octagon as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters of all-time. However, she's also done some modeling for SI Swimsuit during her career. Rousey has appeared in two SI Swim issues, in 2015 and 2016. Her 2016 photoshoot was a...
WWE・
golfmagic.com
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
GOLF・
wrestlinginc.com
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Opinion: What happens next to Brittney Griner is beyond our control
Brittney Griner's situation in Russia is exasperating and heartbreaking for her family, friends and WNBA colleagues, Gene Seymour writes. Whatever happens isn't in our control, he says, but in the hands of lawyers, diplomats and others like them.
NBA・
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Carol Zaleski Retires from Swimming After Groundbreaking 45-Year Career
Carol Zaleski made history as the first female member of FINA's Technical Swimming Committee and the first female Olympic swimming deck referee. After 45 years working in swimming, former USA Swimming president Carol Zaleski has retired. Zaleski started out as a timer at her children’s swim meets and rose the...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Luke Hobson Fires Off Early-Season 1:32.5 200 Free
Hobson nearly reset his lifetime best in the 200 free at Texas' Orange & White intrasquad meet on Thursday, clocking 1:32.50. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be...
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Reveals 102 Young Standouts Chosen for National Select Camp
USA Swimming revealed Thursday its roster of 102 swimmers selected for this year’s National Select Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming revealed Thursday its roster of 102 swimmers selected for this year’s National Select Camp taking place at the U.S. Olympic and...
swimswam.com
What Would a Swimming Decathlon Look Like?
SwimSwam's David Clossey compiled a hypothetical 10-event schedule consisting of 50s of each stroke, 200s of each stroke, the 200 IM, and the 1000 free. Earlier this month, University of Texas pro group member Shaine Casas became the first swimmer to surpass 5,000 points at the Longhorns’ annual quadrathlon featuring 50s of every stroke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
GOLF・
swimswam.com
Swimming Canada’s Brad Dingey Appointed As Singapore NTC Head Coach
The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has finally revealed who has taken over the position of National Training Centre (NTC) head coach. Stock photo via Anne Lepesant. The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has finally revealed who has taken over the position of National Training Centre (NTC) head coach, a role which has been vacant since Gary Tan took over as National Swimming Head Coach in January.
swimswam.com
Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil Leaves NTC – Ontario for Calgary
Canada's #2 sprinter Yuri Kisil is leaving Toronto to spend time back home in Calgary with family and friends and train under his former age group coach Dave Johnson. Archive photo via Kevin Reust. Canadian Olympian Yuri Kisil has left the Canadian National Training Center in Toronto, Ontario and returned...
swimswam.com
LEN Open Water Cup, Leg 6 Preview: Who Closes The Season On A High?
2016 Olympic bronze medallist Marc-Antoine Olivier is among the favorites in a stacked men's field that also features German Rob Muffels. Current photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Courtesy: LEN. The men’s race promises a fine battle with three greats in the spotlight. 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Marc-Antoine...
Comments / 0