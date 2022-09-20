Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary head injury against Bills [UPDATED]
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He was removed from the game. Tagovailoa had an incredible start to the regular season, throwing six touchdowns in his first two games with a new receiving corps. In a Week 3 matchup with the Bills, Tagovailoa had a chance to show out in arguably the best matchup of the early games.
NFL・
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Watch: It sure looks like officials screwed Tee Higgins out of an insane TD (Video)
It sure looked like Tee Higgins reeled in an absolutely phenomenal touchdown catch — at least it did to everyone other than the officials. An important life lesson they don’t teach you in school is that a robbery is not a negotiation. NFL officials didn’t have ski masks on, but they were not interested in negotiating a controversial no touchdown call on what appeared to be a highlight reel touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
Andy Reid breaks up Patrick Mahomes’ debate with Eric Bieniemy
At the conclusion of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were seen arguing and had to be separated by head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs are having issues in this game, such as in special teams and Patrick...
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack (Video)
Tom Brady just gave every Buccs fan a heart attack. Tom Brady is a national treasure and should be protected at all costs … sometimes from himself. At least that’s what people thought when Brady pulled the ultimate prank on social media. The video and photo combo feature...
NFL・
49ers vs. Broncos Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
The NFL Week 3 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an interconference showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos. If you want the odds and best bet for the game, check our betting preview here. If you want a few prop bets to wager on, we have that covered for you as well. We even have anytime touchdown picks for you.
David Montgomery injury: Bears fans in a state of panic [UPDATED]
David Montgomery has suffered a knee/ankle injury, and fans of the Chicago Bears are in a rightful state of panic. Late in the first quarter against the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery suffered a lower-body injury. Chicago’s backup running back, Khalil Herbert, entered the game and helped...
Clemson outlasting Wake Forest upset bid proves Tigers are doomed
The Clemson Tigers may have held on to defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but it was also a wake-up call for the team. The Clemson Tigers entered Week 4 as the fifth-ranked team in the entire nation. Perhaps their first true test of the season was facing off against the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, led by quarterback Sam Hartman.
FedEx Field continues to be an absolute dump
FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, is a less-than-ideal spot for fans to be. Conditions are unfavorable, making the viewing experience unenjoyable. FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is a less-than-ideal spot for fans to be. Conditions are unfavorable, making the viewing experience unenjoyable.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had best reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had a great reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run on a historic night in Los Angeles. It just had to come against the Dodgers. Pujols made history, hitting his 699th and 700th home runs in Los Angeles, the place where he learned to love the game again, as he would profess in his postgame press conference.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason
The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
MLB・
