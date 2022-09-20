ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon continues rise in AP Poll after road win against Washington State

Oregon's comeback win over Washington State on Saturday boosted their AP Poll rankings, jumping from No. 15 to No. 13 this week. The move may be smaller than last week, but Oregon's continued success leads them into a three-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Georgia. A dramatic, come from behind, 44-41, win by Oregon capped off an impressive offensive performance.
Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense

On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
As Robert Ferrel emerges, WSU offense finding its rhythm

PULLMAN -- He is certainly not the biggest guy at 5-8, 173 pounds, but the addition of speedy wide receiver Robert Ferrel has been critical to the Washington State offense finding its stride the last two weeks. Ferrel had 8 receptions for 50 yards including a touchdown against Oregon. "I'm...
Social Media Reaction: USC survives Oregon State's upset bid thanks to defensive stands

There were several ugly stretches, but USC provided just enough offense to support a stellar defensive effort and beat Oregon State 17-14 in Corvallis. Caleb Williams had arguably the worst game of his career, Jordan Addison did not even get a pass thrown his way until the second half, and at times it appeared that USC's offense is stuck in neutral against a stiff Oregon State secondary and ferociously loud home crowd.
Jordan James scores first career TD, four true frosh play in Pullman

An Oregon true freshman found the end zone for the first time in 2022 in Saturday's win in Pullman. Running back Jordan James reached his first collegiate pay dirt on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cut into the Cougar lead. James' one-yard score was one of four fourth quarter touchdowns in the team's miraculous end-of-game rally which resulted in a 44-41 road escape from Martin Stadium.
Defensive Points + MVP's: USC Trojans

Back by popular demand, the Defensive Points and MVP's is our weekly statistical look at the Oregon State Beavers weekly defensive performance. Each week we will also celebrate the top performers at each position. This week the Beavers took on one of the top offensive teams in the country in...
