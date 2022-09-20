Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Speechless: Cougs up by 12 with 3 1/2 minutes to play and lose to Ducks
WASHINGTON STATE LED all game long vs. No. 15/18 Oregon … until the bitter end. WSU was unable to move the chains and eat clock and a tiring Cougar defense couldn’t stop the Ducks. Insult was added to injury when Cameron Ward threw a pick-six that ended all...
Oregon continues rise in AP Poll after road win against Washington State
Oregon's comeback win over Washington State on Saturday boosted their AP Poll rankings, jumping from No. 15 to No. 13 this week. The move may be smaller than last week, but Oregon's continued success leads them into a three-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Georgia. A dramatic, come from behind, 44-41, win by Oregon capped off an impressive offensive performance.
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense
On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
As Robert Ferrel emerges, WSU offense finding its rhythm
PULLMAN -- He is certainly not the biggest guy at 5-8, 173 pounds, but the addition of speedy wide receiver Robert Ferrel has been critical to the Washington State offense finding its stride the last two weeks. Ferrel had 8 receptions for 50 yards including a touchdown against Oregon. "I'm...
247Sports
Social Media Reaction: USC survives Oregon State's upset bid thanks to defensive stands
There were several ugly stretches, but USC provided just enough offense to support a stellar defensive effort and beat Oregon State 17-14 in Corvallis. Caleb Williams had arguably the worst game of his career, Jordan Addison did not even get a pass thrown his way until the second half, and at times it appeared that USC's offense is stuck in neutral against a stiff Oregon State secondary and ferociously loud home crowd.
Dan Lanning reacts to Oregon's thrilling 44-41 win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling 44-41 win at Washington State that required the Ducks to score 29 fourth-quarter points to make the win happen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lanning will look for further explanation on penalties
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses Oregon's self-inflicted mistakes they made that proved to be costly against Washington State.
Jordan James scores first career TD, four true frosh play in Pullman
An Oregon true freshman found the end zone for the first time in 2022 in Saturday's win in Pullman. Running back Jordan James reached his first collegiate pay dirt on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cut into the Cougar lead. James' one-yard score was one of four fourth quarter touchdowns in the team's miraculous end-of-game rally which resulted in a 44-41 road escape from Martin Stadium.
Defensive Points + MVP's: USC Trojans
Back by popular demand, the Defensive Points and MVP's is our weekly statistical look at the Oregon State Beavers weekly defensive performance. Each week we will also celebrate the top performers at each position. This week the Beavers took on one of the top offensive teams in the country in...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0