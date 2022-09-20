The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St. in Old Mandeville, continues Oct. 1 with the Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band and the music of Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and the group's original compositions. Their unique “progressive traditional jazz” style is high-energy, accessible, danceable and just plain old fun. The 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. performance is $10 cash at the door. Arrive early for best seat; sit inside or bring lawn chairs for outside. Beverages available by donation, and Ladies of First Free Mission Baptist Church next door sell plate dinners, cash only. Children welcome, but no pets and no ice chests.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO