This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
Hiring new teachers in St. Tammany has been hard. Hiring teachers of color has been harder.
As St. Tammany Parish schools continue to confront teacher shortages, the system also faces a sense of urgency to hire more teachers of color to better keep up with the school district's fast-changing student demographics. The district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee this week discussed the struggles to fill teaching...
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday
Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
Steve Gleason, Tulane, Warren Riley, more: See who's vying for Louisiana's 10th medical marijuana license
What do Steve Gleason, Tulane University, the chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, and the former superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department have in common?. All of them, and a host of others, are angling to land Louisiana’s coveted 10th medical marijuana pharmacy license, which grants access to an exclusive club of businesses selling legal marijuana to a market that has exploded in the past year.
Storm heading for Florida could create rip currents along Louisiana coast: What to know
A storm heading for Florida could create dangerous rip currents along Louisiana's southeastern coast, forecasters said Friday. The storm currently is a tropical depression in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in south Florida, according to the latest track from the National Hurricane Center.
With Texas wine country's October celebrations, a relaxed way to discover Lone Star vintages
As the sun sets over manicured rows of lush grapevines, a guitarist tunes his instrument on an outdoor stage. Small groups tucked away under spreading oaks savor dazzling rosés, bold reds and the promise of the weekend to come. One could easily place such a classic wine country tableau...
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
Live music in multiple venues throughout St. Tammany Parish
The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz & Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St. in Old Mandeville, continues Oct. 1 with the Jumbo Shrimp Jazz Band and the music of Louis Armstrong, Louis Prima and the group's original compositions. Their unique “progressive traditional jazz” style is high-energy, accessible, danceable and just plain old fun. The 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. performance is $10 cash at the door. Arrive early for best seat; sit inside or bring lawn chairs for outside. Beverages available by donation, and Ladies of First Free Mission Baptist Church next door sell plate dinners, cash only. Children welcome, but no pets and no ice chests.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant arrested, fired in car crash cover-up
A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant was fired and arrested Thursday, accused of falsifying a report to cover for deputy who was involved in a car crash. The Sheriff's Office said Victoria Stelfox, a 17-year employee who worked in the criminal patrol division, fabricated a hit-and-run report to cover up a colleague's minor single-vehicle crash.
