Milwaukee, WI

Craig Counsell: There should be a 'national age limit' to bring glove to games

By Madison Goldbeck, Sarah McGrew
 4 days ago
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday there should be a "national age limit" of 14 years old to bring a baseball glove to games.

Counsell discussed kids bringing mitts to the games on WTMJ's Wisconsin Morning News .

"I think there should be an age limit, yes," Counsell told WTMJ. "I'm in favor of a national age limit at bringing a glove to the park... I'm going to go with 14."

According to WTMJ, Counsell said if you just turned 15, you should pass the ball to the nearest 14-year-old.

So we decided to take the debate to the kids out tailgating with their families ahead of the Brewers-Mets game on Tuesday.

Kai was out grilling with his parents before the game. He said he agrees with Counsell and is "annoyed that people are jumping in front of people grabbing balls."

Kai thinks the age limit should be 15.

But other kids said they wanted to opportunity to catch a foul ball until they're 99 years old.

Natalie, who was playing catch with her brother before the game, said everyone should be able to bring in their gloves because "some people never get to catch a ball when they're younger."

Counsell also discussed the Brewers' ball boy who made national headlines after diving for a ball during Monday's game against the New York Mets .

“I always wondered what possesses a ball boy to dive during the game,” Counsell told WTMJ. "I always wondered what they’re thinking at the moment when they say ‘I’m going dive.’ But everybody clapped and cheered so I figured something cool happened.”

When WTMJ's Brian Dee asked Counsell if the Brewers need to be scouting the ball boy, Counsell responded, "That's right, maybe he's got a shot."

You can watch the video of the Brewers ball boy diving on ESPN's website.

