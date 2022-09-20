Read full article on original website
Corridor H progressing, providing economic growth to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the decades-long highway project continues, the completion of Corridor H is closer than ever to becoming a reality. The two remaining unfinished segments of the rural freeway are in the design phase, according to West Virginia Division of Highways Chief Engineer of Development Jason Foster.
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
29th Annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference planned for Oct. 12
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research will host the 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference Oct. 12 in Charleston. The conference will bring state business and community leaders to the Embassy Suites by Hilton for the latest economic data...
Lula Rosalee Richards
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lula Rosalee Richards, 81, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Th…
New WVU Medicine Children's Hospital celebrated with ribbon cutting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaders from WVU Medicine and the State of West Virginia gathered Saturday on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital to cut the ribbon on the new 150-bed, $215 million WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, marking an historic moment that will revolutionize healthcare for the children and women of the state and region.
Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
Former West Virginia Penitentiary's 'Dungeon of Horrors' now frightening new visitors
MOUNDSVILLE — The halls of the former West Virginia State Penitentiary, normally stalked by the shades and spirits of the nearly 1,000 convicts who lived and died behind its walls, will see the living pay homage to them through Halloween. The Dungeon of Horrors opened its doors Friday night...
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI (AP) — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County.
Democrats doing what's best for people
The majority of West Virginia legislators voted for abortion with some limitations. Did they do it on behalf of their constituency or their own beliefs?
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery
TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico (AP) — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
Autumn is my favorite time of year
If you ask most folks, they will tell you that they love autumn in West Virginia. For me, the changing of the seasons is a blessing. I like the variety. I would be sad if we didn’t have the beauty of God’s majestic fall colors as He paints the mountains and valleys with rich hues of red, yellow, orange and brown.
Sexauer, Abel lead Tommies to 43-6 victory over Lincoln
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for three touchdowns, Gabriel Abel had 104 yards on the ground and St. Thomas-Minnesota defeated Lincoln University of California 43-6 on Saturday. The Tommies got scoring help from their defense and special teams as Luke Herzog recorded a safety and Ty...
